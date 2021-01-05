The Union Budget for the fiscal year 2021-22 will be presented on February 1, sources were quoted as saying by PTI on Tuesday. Reportedly, the Cabinet Committee on Parliamentary Affairs recommended that the Budget session of the Parliament should start from January 29 and conclude on April 8. The Union Cabinet of Ministers will take the final call on the commencement of the session.

According to the CCPA's recommendation, Part 1 of the Budget session would be held from January 29 to February 15 and Part 2 would be held from March 8 to April 8, sources told PTI. President Ram Nath Kovind would address both Houses of the Parliament on January 29, they said. All COVID-related protocols would be followed during the Budget session, they added.

Last month, the Centre had canceled the Parliament's winter session citing the COVID-19 pandemic. In a letter to the Congress party's Lok Sabha leader, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Prahlad Joshi had said that all political parties were in favor of scrapping the session. The letter had noted that it would be appropriate to have the Budget session in January.

At the time, the Opposition had criticized the move to scrap the winter session of the Parliament. The Congress party had claimed that it was not consulted in the decision to cancel the session and alleged that the Centre had done so to avoid being questioned over the ongoing farmers' protests. The protests, which focus on three new agricultural laws, had intensified in late-November.

