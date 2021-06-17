SC: CBSE submits Class-XII evaluation scheme; results by July 31

Written by Siddhant Pandey Twitter Last updated on Jun 17, 2021, 12:43 pm

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) presented before the Supreme Court its assessment scheme for grading students of Class XII on Thursday. The examinations were canceled in light of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The results will be declared by July 31, 2021, Attorney General KK Venugopal told the court while appearing for the CBSE. Here are more details.

Scheme

What is the grading scheme?

For Classes X and XI, marks awarded in the best three of five subjects in term exams will be considered. For Class XII, marks awarded in the unit, term, and practicals will be considered, Venugopal told the court. The Class XII results will be decided on the basis of performance in Class X (30% weightage), Class XI (30%), and Class XII (40%), he said.

Committee

Committees to review marks obtained by students

Venugopal further told the SC that there may be a moderation committee to review the different marking schemes adopted by various schools to award the final grades to Class XII students. Each school has to form a result committee to consider the marks of students obtained in the three examinations. These marks would be vetted by the moderation committee of the CBSE, ANI reported.

Reassessment

Students dissatisfied with result can appear for physical exam

Students who fail to qualify as per this criterion will be placed in the "Essential Repeat" or "Compartment" category, Venugopal told the court, Bar and Bench reported. Students who are not satisfied with their results will be allowed to appear for physical examinations whenever the situation becomes conducive to conduct such exams. The marks obtained in this examination will be considered final, he said.

Grievance

Committee to be formed for dispute resolution

Justice Khanwilkar noted that there was no mention of a dispute resolution mechanism after the results are announced. "There were multiple writ petitions last year in that regard," the judge said, to which, Venugopal responded, "A committee will be formed." "We want to know it will be a part of the scheme itself. So that students don't have to look elsewhere," Justice Khanwilkar added.

Court

Court was hearing plea over written board exams

A division bench of Justices AM Khanwilkar and Dinesh Maheshwari was hearing a plea filed by advocate Mamta Sharma seeking the cancellation of Class XII CBSE and Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations written exams. It also heard a plea filed by child rights activist Anubha Srivastava and seven others seeking the cancellation of Class XII State Boards, HSC, and NIOS physical exams.