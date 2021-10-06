Denied permission to visit Lakhimpur, Rahul Gandhi heads to UP

Written by Pratyush Kotoky Mail Last updated on Oct 06, 2021, 12:33 pm

Before leaving for Lakhimpur Kheri, Rahul Gandhi said the BJP government has been “systematically attacking” farmers.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will lead a three-member delegation Wednesday to meet the kin of the farmers killed in Lakhimpur Kheri on Sunday. The visit comes even as the Uttar Pradesh Police denied permission to Gandhi to visit the district. Notably, Gandhi's sister and Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra continues to be in detention for her attempts to visit the families of deceased farmers.

Gandhi to visit Lakhimpur Kheri with two CMs

Gandhi told reporters he would visit Lakhimpur Kheri with two Chief Ministers—Chhattisgarh's Bhupesh Baghel and Punjab's Charanjit Singh Channi—to "understand the situation and support the farmers' families." "Farmers are being mowed down by a jeep...they're being murdered...the name of a union minister and his son is coming up in this incident." "We are exerting pressure on the government to take action," Gandhi asserted.

'Systematic attack on farmers,' Gandhi slams Modi government

Gandhi said, "Yesterday, (Prime Minister Narendra Modi) visited Lucknow, but he didn't visit Lakhimpur Kheri," adding, "It's a systematic attack on farmers." Gandhi also referred to the reversal of the Land Acquisition Bill and the three farm laws that sparked the farmers' protest.

Gandhi says media not fulfilling duty

Gandhi also went on to criticize the media for not highlighting the farmers' plight. "It is your responsibility, too, to exert pressure on the government, not just ours...you don't fulfill your duty and then accuse us of politicizing issues." On his sister's detention, Gandhi said, "We don't care at all, you can do whatever to us. We are talking about the farmers."

'Dictatorship,' Gandhi on banning politicians' visit to Lakhimpur

As the Yogi Adityanath government continues to stop Opposition leaders from visiting Lakhimpur Kheri, Gandhi said it is a "dictatorship" now, with politicians being barred from meeting the bereaved kin of those killed on Sunday.

Will request Gandhi not to visit Lakhimpur Kheri: UP Police

The government has denied permission to Gandhi to visit violence-hit Lakhimpur Kheri, citing orders banning large gatherings. Gandhi argued a three-member delegation does not violate the order. Lucknow Police Commissioner DK Thakur said, "We'll request (Gandhi) at the (Lucknow) airport not to visit Lakhimpur Kheri and Sitapur." "The SP and DM of Lakhimpur and Sitapur urged us to stop him from coming..." he said.