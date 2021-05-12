Prashant Kishor slams Centre's 'positivity propaganda' to counteract COVID-19 criticism

Prashant Kishor said the Centre's "bluff" will be "thoroughly exposed."

Election strategist Prashant Kishor, the head of the Indian Political Action Committee, on Wednesday attacked the Centre over the tragedies unfolding across India in wake of the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. Kishor's remarks come in light of the Bharatiya Janata Party and its ideological mentor Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh reportedly strategizing to offset widespread criticism of the ruling government's handling of the pandemic.

'We don't have to become blind propagandist of the government'

In the face of a grieving nation and tragedies unfolding all around us, the continued attempt to push FALSEHOOD and PROPAGANDA in the name of spreading POSITIVITY is disgusting!



For being positive we don’t have to become blind propagandist of the Govt. — Prashant Kishor (@PrashantKishor) May 12, 2021

People will pay heaviest price of the impending catastrophe: Kishor

In a subsequent tweet, the political consultant said the government's "bluff and bluster" amid the COVID-19 crisis would be "thoroughly exposed." It is the people who would have to pay the heaviest price of the "impending catastrophe," he added. Kishor is credited with successfully planning the election campaign for Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress in the recently held West Bengal Assembly elections.

Centre's false assurance a betrayal of citizens, says Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi described the Centre's message as "burying one's head in the sand" and a "betrayal of citizens." "False assurance of 'positive thinking' is a joke on those families and health workers who lost their loved ones and are suffering a crisis of oxygen, hospitals, and medicines," he tweeted. He had earlier written to the Prime Minister and listed four "urgent" suggestions.

Government organized workshop to create positive image: Report

Recently, the Centre organized a workshop titled 'Effective Communications' to "create a positive image of the government," and manage "perception through effectively highlighting positive stories and achievements." The 90-minute-workshop, where Union Minister Prakash Javadekar also spoke to the participants, was attended by 300 top officials. Its objective was making the government "be seen to be sensitive, bold, quick, responsive, hard-working, etc."

RSS starts online lectures called 'Positivity Unlimited'

The RSS has begun a series of online lectures titled 'Positivity Unlimited' between May 11-15 to "set aside helplessness and negativity" amid the pandemic. Organized by RSS's COVID Response Team, it will be available on the Facebook and YouTube accounts of Vishwa Samwad Kendra, the RSS's communication arm. RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat and Wipro group chairman Azim Premji are among the key speakers.

Other instances of Centre's alleged pushback of its criticism:

The official Twitter handle for the PM monthly radio address, 'Mann Ki Baat,' mentions that the powerful message of positivity needs to be communicated. BJP president JP Nadda on Tuesday wrote to Congress chief Sonia Gandhi, rebutting her criticism of the government's handling of the pandemic. Union Ministers have also been tweeting the government's efforts, such as the movement of the Oxygen Express.

Union Ministers tweet article claiming Modi is 'working hard'

Several Union ministers and BJP functionaries Tuesday tweeted an article by The Daily Guardian, the headline of which stated that the Prime Minister is "working hard," and asked readers not to get trapped by the "Opposition's barbs." The article was compared to The Guardian's article on social media, which said the PM's "overconfidence" was responsible for the country's "disastrous COVID-19 response."

India reports record spike in COVID-19 fatalities

India on Wednesday reported over 4,200 COVID-19 deaths, marking the highest single-day spike in fatalities since the inception of the pandemic. The death toll has reached 2,54,197. According to the Union Health Ministry, till Wednesday morning, India reported a total of 2,33,40,938 COVID-19 cases, while 37,04,099 cases involve active infections. In the past 24 hours alone, India recorded 3,48,421 new infections.