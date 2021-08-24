Legalized loot, organized plunder: Congress on National Monetization Pipeline

Congress alleged that the government is giving away assets worth crores made from the hard work of the people to its billionaire "friends."

The Congress on Tuesday described the government's infrastructure monetization plan as "legalized loot and organized plunder," alleging that the invaluable public assets created over decades are being handed over to a chosen few. The government is giving away assets worth crores made from the hard work of the people to its "billionaire friends," Congress further alleged.

First came demonetization disaster, now comes monetization mela: Jairam Ramesh

Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh tweeted, "First came demonetization disaster, which Dr. Manmohan Singh rightly described as 'organized loot and legalized plunder.' Now comes monetization mela—invaluable public assets created over decades given away to a chosen few. This is legalized loot and organized plunder."

Government has made country dependent on its billionaire friends: Priyanka

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra alleged the government is giving the jumla of Aatmanirbhar but has made the country dependent on its "billionaire friends." "While giving the jumla of Aatmanirbhar, they have made the entire government dependent on billionaire friends. All the work for those billionaire friends and all the wealth also for them," she said in a tweet in Hindi.

"आत्मनिर्भर" का जुमला देते-देते पूरी सरकार को ही "अरबपति मित्रों" पर निर्भर कर दिया।



सारा काम उन्हीं अरबपति मित्रों के लिए, सारी संपत्ति उन्हीं के लिए।



70 सालों में देश की जनता की मेहनत से बनी लाखों करोड़ रु की संपत्ति अपने अरबपति मित्रों को दे रही है ये सरकार। — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) August 24, 2021

Under BJP, country's assets will not be saved: Surjewala

Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala alleged that under BJP, the country's assets will not be saved. "Sale of country's properties worth Rs. 6 lakh crore—roads, rail, mines, telecom, power, gas, airports, ports, sports stadium...Modi ji will sell everything from the earth to the sky. If there is BJP, assets of the country will not be saved," he said in a tweet using the hashtag "#StopSellingIndia."

Finance Minister unveiled National Monetization Pipeline on Monday

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman unveiled the National Monetization Pipeline (NMP) on Monday that included unlocking value by involving private companies across infrastructure sectors—from passenger trains and railway stations to airports, roads, and stadiums. As many as 25 Airports Authority of India airports, 40 railway stations, 15 railway stadiums, and an unidentified number of railway colonies have been identified for getting private investments.

NMP about assets where investments have already been made: Sitharaman

Stating that there is no transfer of ownership of land, Sitharaman said, "NMP talks about brownfield infra assets where investments have already been made, where there is a completed asset which is either languishing or which is remaining not fully monetized or underutilized."