FIR against Priyanka Gandhi, others after Lakhimpur Kheri violence

Written by Sagar Malik Twitter Last updated on Oct 05, 2021, 02:30 pm

An FIR has been registered against Priyanka Gandhi and other Congress leaders.

The Uttar Pradesh Police has filed a First Information Report (FIR) against Congress leaders Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Deependra Hooda, and several others. Hargaon Police Station SHO said they have been booked for "disturbing peace." This comes a day after Vadra was detained on her way to Lakhimpur Kheri, where nine people had died on Sunday during a farmers' protest.

Details

Congress party workers protested Vadra's detention

Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee President Ajay Kumar Lallu is also among the 11 people accused in the FIR, filed at the said police station in Sitapur district. Congress party workers and supporters have been holding a sit-in protest outside the guest house where Vadra was detained. She had also posted several tweets questioning her arrest by the police.

Developments

Chhattisgarh CM not allowed to leave Lucknow airport

Meanwhile, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister and Congress leader Bhupesh Baghel, who arrived in Lucknow today, said the police did not allow him to leave the airport. "I came to Lucknow to proceed to meet Priyanka Gandhi ji at Sitapur. But I am not being allowed to leave the airport," news agency ANI quoted him as saying.

Incident

9 people had died in Lakhimpur Kheri incident

On Sunday, violence broke out in Tikonia area of Lakhimpur Kheri after an SUV ran down protesting farmers there. Nine people, including four farmers, were killed in the violence. The protesters were trying to block Ajay Mishra and Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya from visiting. Mishra is the Union Minister of State for Home Affairs.

Other updates

Protesters accuse Minister's son; they deny the allegation

Protesters have said that Ashish Mishra - the son of the junior Home Minister - was present in the car that mowed down the protesters. They, however, have denied that charge. "Had my son been there, he wouldn't have come out alive," Mishra said. The government of Uttar Pradesh has announced compensation for the affected families and an investigation has been ordered.