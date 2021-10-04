Lakhimpur Kheri violence: Death toll reaches 9; murder case registered

Written by Pratyush Kotoky Mail Last updated on Oct 04, 2021, 12:08 pm

The ninth fatality in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence was confirmed after a missing local journalist's body was found.

The death toll in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence has reached nine after the body of a local journalist, who had been missing after Sunday's violence, was found Monday morning. The Tinkunia Police in Lakhimpur Kheri has lodged an FIR against Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra's son, Ashish Mishra, and 13 others for murder and inciting violence. Here are more details.

Details

4 farmers, 5 others died in violence

At least four farmers and five others died in the violence in Lakhimpur Kheri during a farmers' protest on Sunday. The farmers allegedly died after being run over by a convoy of three SUVs, including one vehicle owned by Mishra and allegedly driven by Ashish. The deceased farmers were identified as Sukhwinder Singh (20), Satnam Singh (20), Hari Singh (35), and Subba Singh (65).

Information

Others died in the ensuing violence: Police

Others reportedly died in the ensuing violence that erupted after the incident. Notably, angry farmers burned down three cars, including Ashish's. "Out of the eight, four were farmers, and the remaining four were others who were in the vehicles," Uttar Pradesh DGP Mukul Goyal said.

Ajay Mishra

Mishra dismisses incident as 'conspiracy'

MoS Ajay Mishra slammed the entire incident, describing it as a "conspiracy." He further claimed that his son was not even present at the spot when the incident took place. According to Mishra, his own vehicle, which was being driven by his driver, was pelted with stones, due to which it overturned and two farmers came underneath.

Yogi

CM cancels visit to Shravasti, Bahraich; promises thorough probe

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath canceled his scheduled visit to Shravasti and Bahraich districts on Monday due to the violence. The CM also promised a thorough investigation into the incident and said, "Such incidents are unfortunate. The government will ensure that the matter is thoroughly investigated and the involvement of anti-social elements is brought to light. We will take strict action against those involved."

Lakhimpur Kheri

Internet suspended in Lakhimpur Kheri; Section 144 imposed

The situation remains tense in Lakhimpur Kheri in the aftermath of the incident. Reportedly, the state government has suspended internet in the Lakhimpur district, while all roads leading to the region have been sealed. Section 144 has been imposed in Lakhimpur Kheri, banning gatherings of over four people. The state government is also prohibiting Opposition leaders from visiting Lakhimpur Kheri.

Opposition

Opposition leaders detained across UP

Separately, state authorities have been prohibiting Opposition leaders from visiting the scene of the violence in Lakhimpur Kheri. Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was stopped by the police on her way to Lakhimpur Kheri and detained. Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav, too, was stopped from going out of his residence Monday morning. Later, Yadav was detained while staging a protest outside his house.

Quote

Opposition using the incident for political tourism: UP Minister

UP Minister Sidharth Nath Singh slammed the Opposition for using the incident for "political tourism." He said, "We're taking this matter seriously, and it is under investigation...Opposition is using the incident for political tourism, and political competition as polls are around the corner."