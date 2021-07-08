R-Day violence: Man accused of vandalizing Red Fort granted bail

Red Fort witnessed violence this year on Republic day during farmers' tractor rally

A Delhi court on Thursday granted bail to a man who was allegedly involved in the violence at the Red Fort during the farmers' protest rally on Republic Day this year. Additional Sessions Judge Kamini Lau granted bail to Boota Singh, who allegedly played an active role in the farmers' agitation, after hearing the contentions of both the prosecution and the accused's counsel.

Arrest

The accused was arrested late last month

Absconding for over five months, 26-year-old Singh had a reward of Rs. 50,000 on his head and was arrested from Punjab's Tarn Taran region on June 30. Singh was part of the riotous mob, which attacked the police personnel, ransacked, sabotaged, and robbed the public property and the Red Fort on Republic day, according to the Delhi Police.

Details

Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee is representing the accused

The police secured his custody from the court for five days to take him to Tarn Taran for interrogation and ascertaining the source of funding of the alleged conspiracy. Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee's (DSGMC) legal team is pursuing the matter. Advocates Jaspreet Rai, Ravinder Kaur, VPS Sandhu, Jasdeep S Dhillon, Kapil Madan, Nitin Kumar, and Gurmukh Singh represented the accused in the matter.

Violence

The FIR has been filed under various sections and acts

On January 26, protesting farmers clashed with police during the tractor rally against three farm laws and stormed into the Red Fort, hoisting flags and injuring scores of policemen. An FIR was registered under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, Arms Act, Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act, Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains Act, Epidemic Act, and Disaster Management Act.

Information

Court has summoned all accused on July 12

Meanwhile, actor-activist Deep Sidhu is also accused of being the key conspirator of the violence and is currently out on bail. The court had recently taken cognizance of the charge sheet in the case and summoned all the accused on July 12.