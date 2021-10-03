UP: Union Minister's son runs over protesting farmers; 2 killed

Union Minister of State (MoS) for Home Ajay Mishra's son, Ashish Mishra, allegedly mowed down two farmers in Lakhimpur Kheri.

Union Minister of State (MoS) for Home Ajay Mishra's son allegedly ran his car over protesting farmers in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri on Sunday, killing two. The accused, Ashish Mishra, reportedly ran his car over farmers when they were protesting in front of his car. UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed Assistant Director-General Prashant Kumar to bring the situation under control.

Details

What happened in Lakhimpur Kheri?

Farmers were reportedly protesting the Centre's farm laws ahead of an event in Mishra's paternal village in Lakhimpur Kheri's Tikunia. UP Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya was to be the chief guest at the event. Mishra's son Ashish was going to receive Maurya when the farmers demonstrated in front of his car. Ashish then allegedly ran his car over the protesting farmers.

Incident

Farmers burnt down 3 cars; situation tense in Tikunia: Reports

Reports claimed that angry farmers burned down three cars, including Ashish's. Farmers are still protesting at the scene and the situation remains tense in Tikunia, India Today reported. The Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) claimed that not two, but three farmers lost their lives in the incident. The protesting farmers were reportedly planning to show black flags to Deputy CM Maurya when the incident happened.

Quote

BKU leader Rakesh Tikait leaves for Lakhimpur Kheri

BKU leader Rakesh Tikait has reportedly left Ghazipur to reach Lakhimpur Kheri where the incident happened. "The farmers agitating in Lakhimpur Kheri were trampled by the son of Minister of State for Home, killing three... Tejendra Singh Virk was also injured," the BKU tweeted.

Opposition

Opposition slams incident; criticizes Union Home Minister

Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav condemned the incident and slammed the ruling BJP for "cruelty." "It is a very inhuman and cruel act by the MoS for Home to trample the peaceful farmers who were opposing farm laws," Yadav said. Condemning the incident, Rashtriya Lok Dal President Jayant Chaudhary alleged that Union Home Minister Amit Shah was "conspiring to suppress" the protest by farmers.

Quote

Congress terms incident 'Hitler-like' anarchy, hooliganism

Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee (UPCC) President Ajay Kumar Lallu shared a video of the farmers burning cars in Tikunia on Twitter and slammed the BJP for the incident. He said the BJP was suppressing the voice of protests with "Hitler-like" anarchy and hooliganism.

Twitter Post

Here's a clip from the scene