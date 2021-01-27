-
On Red Fort rampage, Rakesh Tikait says farmers deflected 'unknowingly'Last updated on Jan 27, 2021, 01:15 pm
-
Rakesh Tikait from the Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) spoke on Tuesday's Red Fort incident claiming that "some farmers" deflected toward the Delhi monument "unknowingly" and returned after police guided them.
He also asserted that "uneducated people" were driving the tractors and were unaware of the roads of the national capital.
Since the incident, farmers leaders' have, naturally, distanced themselves from it.
-
In this articleOn Republic Day, farmers stormed into Red Fort, hoisted flags Prominent leader said tractors were driven by uneducated farmers 'This is not a movement of Sikhs but farmers' In one clip, he asked protesters to carry sticks Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee also blamed 'anti-social' elements In sharp contrast, one leader held KMSC responsible I am ashamed, take responsibility: Yogendra Yadav Ticket counter, metal detector vandalized in Red Fort Here are the spot visuals
-
Background
On Republic Day, farmers stormed into Red Fort, hoisted flags
-
Yesterday, groups of farmers, who had been allowed to hold their tractor march after the Republic Day parade on Rajpath ends, deviated from the pre-decided path to wreak havoc in Delhi.
They clashed with police in areas like ITO, Mukarba Chowk, Nangloi, and also in Old Delhi. The protesters drove their tractors into the Red Fort complex and also hoisted religious flags there.
-
Statement
Prominent leader said tractors were driven by uneducated farmers
-
Yesterday's scary visuals showed that security personnel were outnumbered against hundreds of farmers. When protesters charged at khaki-clad cops with lathis, they ran for cover.
Tikait, one of the most prominent faces of the agitation, sort of defended the rampage by saying, "Uneducated people were driving tractors, they didn't know the paths of Delhi. Administration told them the way towards Delhi (sic)."
-
Quote
'This is not a movement of Sikhs but farmers'
-
"Those who created violence and unfurled flags at Red Fort will have to pay for their deeds. For the last two months, a conspiracy is going on against a particular community. This is not a movement of Sikhs, but farmers, (sic)" Tikait added.
-
Video
In one clip, he asked protesters to carry sticks
-
Tikait also addressed the undated viral video, wherein he can be seen asking the protesters to be armed with lathis and carry flags. The government is not moving from its position, he lamented in the clip.
When asked about it, he replied, "We said bring your own sticks. Please show me a flag without a stick, I will accept my mistake."
-
Blame
Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee also blamed 'anti-social' elements
-
Besides Tikait, other farmers' leaders also asserted they had nothing to do with the violence.
Sarvan Singh Pandher, the General Secretary of Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee (the first group to break barricades), said, "We never had any plan to go to the Red fort and stage any kind of protest over there. The aim of these anti-social elements seems to weaken the ongoing farmers' movement."
-
Details
In sharp contrast, one leader held KMSC responsible
-
However, All India Kisan Sabha General Secretary Hannan Mollah, who is part of the Samyukt Kisan Morcha group that has been negotiating with the Centre, held KMSC responsible.
"We condemn such action. It is not that farmers are out of control. Some rogue criminal elements are causing the problem. There is a conspiracy to give a bad name to farmers," he told The Hindu.
-
What he said
I am ashamed, take responsibility: Yogendra Yadav
-
Yesterday, Swaraj Abhiyan leader Yogendra Yadav, who has played a key role in the agitation, urged protesters to not damage the monument.
Later, he said he would take responsibility.
"Being a part of the protest, I feel ashamed of the way things proceeded and I take responsibility for it. Violence impacts any kind of protest in a wrong way," he reportedly said.
-
Aftermath
Ticket counter, metal detector vandalized in Red Fort
-
Meanwhile, fresh visuals from the Red Fort showed that protesters vandalized the ticket counter and the metal detector gate. Broken shards of glass, overturned chairs, and police caps dotted the premises.
Earlier today, Union Tourism Minister Prahlad Patel visited the monument to take stock of the situation.
To note, in the violence, one person died. The Delhi Police has registered 22 cases so far.
-
Twitter Post
Here are the spot visuals
-
#WATCH: Broken shards of glass, scattered pieces of paper and vandalised ticket counter seen at the Red Fort in Delhi.— ANI (@ANI) January 27, 2021
A group of protestors climbed to the ramparts of the fort and unfurled flags on January 26. pic.twitter.com/myCOU9QrJK