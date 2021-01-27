Bharatiya Kisan Union's Rakesh Tikait and Swaraj Abhiyan leader Yogendra Yadav are among the at least ten farmers' leaders named in 22 cases filed by the Delhi Police in connection to Republic Day's violence. They have been booked for rioting, criminal conspiracy, robbery, attempt to murder, and other serious charges. The accused will be sent summons for questioning in the next few days.

Detention 200 protesters detained for rioting, damaging public property

Officials told PTI that nearly 200 protesters have been detained for rioting, vandalizing public property, and also attacking cops. "We are making arrests after conducting proper verification. We are also looking into CCTVs near Red Fort, ITO, Nangloi, and other areas where the violence erupted," Delhi Police said. In the unprecedented violence, one person died while 300 cops were injured.

Reaction After violence drew flak, farmers' unions hinted at conspiracy

Facing criticism for letting the tractor march, predicted to be "peaceful," go off rails, farmers' unions on Wednesday cried conspiracy. Samyukt Kisan Morcha, an umbrella body steering the agitation since November at Delhi's borders, claimed innocence. One farmers' leader asked why did cops let the protesters enter Red Fort. "Deep Sidhu is the government's man. We need to understand this conspiracy," the leader added.

Details Kisan Mazdoor Sangathan is withdrawing from the agitation: VM Singh

Meanwhile, faultlines were visible today in the "unified" farmers' protest as Rashtriya Kisan Mazdoor Sangathan withdrew from the agitation. The body's VM Singh said, "I can't carry forward protest with someone whose direction is different. I have nothing to do with the protest which is being led by them and over here being represented by Rakesh Tikait on their behalf."

What happened After farmers deviated from designated route, violence erupted