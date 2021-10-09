Lakhimpur Kheri: Union Minister's murder-accused son appears before police

Union Minister Ajay Mishra's son today appeared before the UP Police in connection with the Lakhimpur Kheri incident.

Ashish Mishra, the son of junior Home Minister Ajay Mishra, today arrived at the Crime Branch office in Lakhimpur in connection with the Lakhimpur Kheri violence. Ashish was previously summoned by the police on Friday but he failed to report. Violence had erupted in UP's Lakhimpur Kheri on Sunday, killing eight people. Here are more details.

Details

Security tightened at police lines; internet shut

On Friday, a police team had waited hours for Ashish to record his statement, following which a fresh notice was pasted outside his residence. Ajay Mishra said his son could not appear before the cops as he was unwell but will do so on Saturday. Security has been beefed up at the police lines while internet services remain suspended.

Incident

Ashish accused of killing protesting farmers on Sunday

Ashish was named in a First Information Report (FIR) after allegations that he was present in one of the vehicles that ran over protesting farmers in Lakhimpur. Eight people, including four farmers, had died in the violence. The farmers were protesting against UP Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya's visit. Ashish and his father have denied the allegations.

SC

Supreme Court slams UP government over probe

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court slammed the UP government, questioning its handling of the Lakhimpur Kheri case. "This is an offense registered under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code (murder charge)," the top court told the UP government's lawyer. "Do you treat everyone in the same manner? Giving them an invitation that you please come?" it said, referring to Ashish Mishra.

Reactions

Opposition leaders attack UP government, Centre

Congress and other Opposition parties have demanded the immediate dismissal of the junior Home Minister and the arrest of his murder-accused son. "The government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is giving a message to the public that if someone is in power, if he is a minister, he can do anything," said Priyanka Gandhi, who was earlier detained while trying to visit Lakhimpur Kheri.

Information

Minorities panel seeks report from UP

Separately, the National Commission for Minorities has taken suo motu cognizance of the Lakhimpur Kheri incident. Its chairperson has written to the UP Chief Secretary, asking for a report within the next three days.