Farmers to celebrate I-Day as 'Kisan Mazdoor Azaadi Sangram Diwas'

Farmers across the country will mark the day with tiranga rallies at block and tehsil levels

Farmers protesting against the three contentious agriculture laws will celebrate India's 75th Independence Day as Kisan Mazdoor Azaadi Sangram Diwas. Following a national call by the Samyukt Kisan Morcha, farmers across the country will mark the day with tiranga rallies at block and tehsil levels. However, the farmers stressed that they will not enter Delhi.

Details

'Marches will be taken out with national flag on vehicles'

Kavitha Kuruganti of AIKSCC (All India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee), said, "On August 15, tractors, motorcycles, cycles, and carts will be taken out in tiranga marches by farmers and workers to block, tehsil, district headquarters or to their nearest Kisan morchas or dharnas." "These marches will be taken out with the national flag on the vehicles," she added.

Information

Rallies will be taken out for two hours in morning

"The rallies will be taken out nationwide from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm," said another farmer leader Abhimanyu Kohar. At the Delhi borders too, including Singhu, Tikri, and Ghazipur, tri-color marches and programs will be held throughout the day.

Flag

Tricolor will be hoisted on farmer jhopdis at protest sites

"At Singhu, farmers will march for about eight kilometer from the main stage at the protest site to the KMP expressway, with the tricolor, and the flags of their respective farm unions on their vehicles," farmer leader Jagmohan Singh informed. "The tricolor will also be hoisted on the farmer jhopdis at these protest sites," he informed.

Further details

Happenings of January 26 put dent on our movement: Singh

"Marches will be peaceful, and we have clarified repeatedly that we have no plans of entering Delhi," Kohar said. "The happenings of January 26 put a dent on our movement, so the tiranga marches on August 15 will not enter any city, but our agitation is not going to stop until our demands are met," added Singh.

Quote

'Marches will reiterate farmers' demands of repealing three contentious laws'

Singh said, "The tiranga marches on Independence Day will reiterate the farmers' demands of repealing the three contentious laws, and how the government has not extended its support to the farmers despite their over eight-month-long protest."

Contentious laws

'We want to stress on demands we've been fighting for'

"Through this rally, we want to stress the demands that we have been fighting for all this time. The speakers at the borders on August 15 will talk about the three laws and why they must be repealed," Singh informed. "The rally is also to show how the government is not going on the back foot and meeting the farmers' demands," Singh added.

Information

Farmers have been protesting against three laws since last November

Farmers from different parts of the country have been protesting against the three laws since November last year. Over 10 rounds of talks have failed to break the deadlock between the farmers and the Centre regarding minimum support price and the contentious farm laws.