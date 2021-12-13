India PM Modi to inaugurate Kashi Vishwanath project in Varanasi today

Written by Sagar Malik Twitter Published on Dec 13, 2021, 09:49 am

The Kashi Vishwanath project will be inaugurated on Monday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate the first phase of the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor project in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh. The project links the iconic Kashi Vishwanath Temple and the Ganga ghats. The PM will visit the temple at 1 pm on Monday for the event. Here are more details on this.

Context Why does this story matter?

The project is important for the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and PM Modi as Varanasi is his parliamentary constituency. Further, the inauguration comes just months before the crucial UP Assembly elections. The polls will be held in early 2022 and set the stage for the next general elections. PM Modi had launched the project in March 2018.