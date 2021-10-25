PM launches Rs. 64,000 crore health infrastructure scheme from Varanasi

Written by Sagar Malik Twitter Published on Oct 25, 2021, 01:29 pm

PM Modi launches Rs. 64,000 crore health infrastructure scheme from UP.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday arrived in Uttar Pradesh to launch the Pradhan Mantri Atmanirbhar Swasth Bharat Yojana (PMASBY). The scheme, worth Rs. 64,180 crore, is meant to support the healthcare infrastructure across India. PM Modi also inaugurated nine new medical colleges from UP's Siddharthnagar earlier in the day. Here are more details on this.

Context

Why does this story matter?

India had witnessed a devastating COVID-19 outbreak earlier this year which killed tens of thousands of people across the country. During that time, the country's healthcare infrastructure was overwhelmed due to a lack of medical staffers and equipment. PM Modi's visit is also being seen as political as UP is set to hold Assembly elections a few months from now.

Details

What is PMASBY?

PMASBY was announced by the central government during the Budget Session of the Parliament in February this year. The scheme is focused on developing health systems and institutions at various levels and responding effectively to current and future pandemics as well as disasters. The government will support 17,788 rural health centers and at least 11,024 urban health centers will be set up.

Colleges

9 medical colleges coming up across UP

PM Modi, joined by UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, inaugurated nine new medical colleges in the state. The colleges will come up in Siddharthanagar, Hardoi, Pratapgarh, Fatehpur, Ghazipur, Mirzapur, Jaunpur, Etah, and Deoria districts. The Siddharthanagar Medical College will be named after Jan Sangh leader Madhav Prasad Tripathi. Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya was also present at Monday's event.

Information

Colleges to create 5,000 jobs

"The nine medical colleges will fulfil the dreams of a healthy India. They are a gift to the people of the state," PM Modi said. The colleges will create over 5,000 jobs and around 2,500 hospital beds will be added, he announced.

Quote

'A medical hub of North India'

"Today is a big day for east Uttar Pradesh and entire state. The day marks a double dose of healthcare infrastructure. More than 5,000 new doctors and paramedics will now be available. Dream of pursuing medical education will now be a reality for youth of eastern Uttar Pradesh," PM Modi said. "Purvanchal will become a medical hub of Northern India," he added.

Timing

UP to see electoral battle in 2022

This marks PM Modi's second visit to UP in a week. He is also expected to address the public in the state during the ongoing visit which has come just months before the state Assembly elections. UP is set to go to polls early next year and will be crucial for the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party in its fight for the 2024 general elections.