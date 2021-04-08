Amid a surge in coronavirus infections in several parts of India, a night curfew has been ordered in Noida, Uttar Pradesh. The curfew, which comes into effect from Thursday night, will last from 10 pm until 5 am the next day. The decision has been taken on account of the rise in infections in and around the Gautam Budh Nagar district.

Order Movement of essential goods, essential services exempted from night curfew

The Gautam Budh Nagar district administration's order said, "Administration has decided to impose night prohibition/regulation order in the district of Gautam Budh Nagar from 10 pm to 5 am till 17th April 2021" "However, all movement of essential goods/commodities and essential/medical services shall be exempted from the above order," said the order, signed by Suhas LY, District Collector, and Magistrate (Gautam Budh Nagar).

Quote Educational institutes shut; exams exempt

"All government, private educational institutes (except medical, paramedical, and nursing) including coaching institutes shall be barred from holding physical classes till 17th April 2021," the order stated, adding that all exams, including practicals, will be held as per schedule. "There shall be an intensive enforcement of masks and other COVID-19 protocols in public places including workplaces, by police/incident commanders and by concerned departments."

Reason Gautam Budh Nagar reported 125 new cases yesterday

The order has been issued due to the rise in positivity rate in infections and a rise in the number of COVID-19 cases in and around the district. Notably, the Gautam Budh Nagar district borders Delhi, where infections are rising. The district reported 125 new infections on Wednesday, bringing the total to 26,697. 93 patients have died in the district, while 25,952 have recovered.

State COVID-19 situation in Lucknow, Prayagraj, Varanasi concerning

Gautam Budh Nagar is one of the districts in UP where infections have been rising. Lucknow—UP's worst-hit district—reported 1,333 new cases on Thursday, bringing the total to 93,607 cases (89% recovered). The COVID-19 situation in Prayagraj (811 new infections on Wednesday), Varanasi (593), Kanpur Nagar (300) is also concerning. Meanwhile, 6,023 new cases brought UP's total to 6,45,930, including 8,964 deaths and 6,04,979 recoveries.

