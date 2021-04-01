As the country is witnessing a surge in coronavirus infections, the central government on Thursday directed all states and union territories to allow COVID-19 vaccination on all days in the month of April. This includes gazetted holidays of the month. The Centre also asked all states/UTs to make necessary arrangements for COVID-19 vaccination on all days. Here are more details.

Details Decision taken during talks with states/UTs yesterday: Centre

The government said, "This step has been taken after detailed deliberations with the States/UTs on 31st March 2021 to optimally utilize all COVID Vaccination Centres across the public and private sectors to ensure a rapid increase in the pace and coverage of COVID vaccination." The move is "in line with the graded and pro-active approach" employed by the government for COVID-19 vaccination.

Phase III All aged over 45 can get vaccinated

Starting April 1 (Thursday), all people above the age of 45 are allowed to get vaccinated as part of the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive. Fearing a second wave of COVID-19, the government had recently said that the situation was going from "bad to worse." Last Sunday, on his radio show 'Mann ki Baat', Prime Minister Narendra Modi had urged everyone eligible to get vaccinated.

Vaccination drive India launched vaccination drive on January 16

India had kicked off its nationwide on January 16 this year. Initially, only healthcare workers and frontline workers were allowed to be vaccinated in what was called the first phase of the drive. In the second phase, which started on March 60, people above the age of 60, and those aged over 45 with co-morbidities were allowed to be vaccinated.

Statistics Over 6.5 crore doses administered so far

6,51,17,896 vaccine doses were administered through 10,86,241 sessions across the country as of Thursday morning, according to data shared by the Union Health Ministry. The Centre has said that the vaccination drive is being conducted in phases considering public safety. The government cited a shortage of trained medical professionals as one of the reasons why the drive was not open to all.

Outbreak India reported 72K+ new infections today