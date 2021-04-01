-
Coronavirus: India's tally crosses 12.2 million with 72K+ new casesLast updated on Apr 01, 2021, 01:22 am
-
India on Wednesday reported more than 72,000 fresh coronavirus infections, pushing the nationwide tally to nearly 12.2 million cases.
Meanwhile, more than 450 more patients died in the past 24 hours, bringing the death toll to 1,62,979.
Maharashtra, which is the worst-hit state in India, continued to report a high daily positivity rate in coronavirus infections.
Here are more updates.
-
-
Statistics
Health Ministry confirms 1,21,49,335 COVID-19 cases, 1,62,468 deaths
-
Till Wednesday morning, the Health Ministry had reported 1,21,49,335 COVID-19 cases, including 1,62,468 deaths, 5,52,566 active cases, and 1,14,34,301 recoveries.
According to data compiled from state/UT statistics, India reported 1,22,20,685 cases and 1,62,979 deaths till Wednesday night. Over 11.47 million have recovered.
6,43,58,765 people were vaccinated in India till 7 pm on Wednesday and a total of 13,04,412 beneficiaries were vaccinated on the day.
-
Worst-hit
How India's worst-hit states fared on Wednesday
-
Maharashtra: 28,12,980 total cases, 54,649 deaths, 24,00,727 recoveries.
Kerala: 11,24,584 total cases, 4,621 deaths, 10,94,404 recoveries.
Karnataka: 9,97,004 total cases, 12,567 deaths, 9,56,170 recoveries.
Andhra Pradesh: 9,01,989 total cases, 7,217 deaths, 8,87,434 recoveries.
Tamil Nadu: 8,86,673 total cases, 12,719 deaths, 8,58,075 recoveries.
Delhi: 6,62,430 total cases, 11,027 deaths, 6,42,565 recoveries.
Uttar Pradesh: 6,17,194 total cases, 8,811 deaths, 5,89,771 recoveries.
-
Key updates
39K new cases in Maharashtra; Karnataka reports 4.2K fresh infections
-
39,544 more people tested positive in Maharashtra with 1,67,078 tests on Wednesday. At 23.6%, the state continued to record a high daily positivity rate.
Punjab reported 2,452 new cases, pushing the tally to 2,39,734. 6,868 patients have died in Punjab while 2,09,034 have recovered.
Karnataka reported 4,225 new cases. The daily positivity rate stood at 3.9% with 1,08,568 tests conducted on Wednesday.
-
Information
2.3K new cases in Gujarat; MP reports 2.3K fresh infections
-
Gujarat reported 2,360 new cases—the highest single-day spike—pushing the state's tally to 3,07,698, which includes 4,519 deaths and 2,90,569 recoveries. Madhya Pradesh reported 2,332 new cases. The state's tally has now climbed to 2,95,511, which includes 3,986 deaths and 2,74,429 recoveries.
-
Key updates
Delhi reports 1.8K more cases; 4.5K fresh infections in Chhattisgarh
-
1,819 more people tested positive in Delhi. The daily positivity rate stood at 2.7% with 67,070 tests conducted on Wednesday.
Chhattisgarh reported a spike of 4,563 new cases, pushing the state's tally to 3,49,187. 4,170 patients have died in the state while 3,19,488 have recovered.
Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, and Andhra Pradesh reported 2,653, 2,579, 1,230, and 1,184 new cases respectively.