Last updated on

Last updated on Feb 26, 2021, 01:09 am

India on Thursday reported more than 15,000 fresh coronavirus infections, pushing the nationwide tally to 11.06 million cases. Meanwhile, at least 110 more patients died in the past 24 hours, bringing the death toll to 1,56,880. Kerala and Maharashtra, which are the two worst-hit Indian states, continued to report a high daily positivity rate in coronavirus infections. Here are more updates.

Statistics Health Ministry confirms 1,10,46,914 COVID-19 cases, 1,56,705 deaths

Till Thursday morning, the Health Ministry had reported 1,10,46,914 COVID-19 cases, including 1,56,705 deaths, 1,51,708 active cases, and 1,07,38,501 recoveries. According to data compiled from state/UT statistics, India reported 1,10,63,057 cases and 1,56,880 deaths till Thursday night. Over 10.74 million have recovered. 1,30,67,047 people were vaccinated in India till 6 pm on Thursday and a total of 3,95,884 beneficiaries were vaccinated on the day.

Worst-hit How India's worst-hit states fared on Thursday

Maharashtra: 21,29,821 total cases, 51,993 deaths, 20,12,367 recoveries. Kerala: 10,48,686 total cases, 4,150 deaths, 9,92,372 recoveries. Karnataka: 9,49,636 total cases, 12,316 deaths, 9,31,725 recoveries. Andhra Pradesh: 8,89,585 total cases, 7,168 deaths, 8,81,806 recoveries. Tamil Nadu: 8,50,096 total cases, 12,483 deaths, 8,33,560 recoveries. Delhi: 6,38,593 total cases, 10,905 deaths, 6,26,519 recoveries. Uttar Pradesh: 6,03,232 total cases, 8,723 deaths, 5,92,327 recoveries.

Key updates 8.7K new cases in Maharashtra; Kerala reports 3.6K fresh infections

8,702 more people tested positive in Maharashtra, marking a daily positivity rate of 10.2% with 84,814 tests. Thursday marked the second consecutive day with over 8,000 fresh infections after over four months. Kerala reported 3,677 new cases, marking a daily positivity rate of 5.8% with 63,582 tests. Madhya Pradesh reported 368 new cases, pushing the tally to 2,60,681, including 3,859 deaths and 2,54,387 recoveries.

Key updates Delhi reports 220 more cases; 566 fresh infections in Punjab