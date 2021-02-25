Last updated on

Last updated on Feb 25, 2021, 02:17 am

India on Wednesday reported more than 17,000 fresh coronavirus infections, pushing the nationwide tally to 11.04 million cases. Meanwhile, at least 140 more patients died in the past 24 hours, bringing the death toll to 1,56,761. Kerala and Maharashtra, which are the two worst-hit Indian states, continued to report a high daily positivity rate in coronavirus infections. Here are more updates.

Statistics Health Ministry confirms 1,10,30,176 COVID-19 cases, 1,56,567 deaths

Till Wednesday morning, the Health Ministry had reported 1,10,30,176 COVID-19 cases, including 1,56,567 deaths, 1,46,907 active cases, and 1,07,26,702 recoveries. According to data compiled from state/UT statistics, India reported 1,10,47,293 cases and 1,56,761 deaths till Wednesday night. Over 10.73 million have recovered. 1,23,66,633 people were vaccinated in India till 6 pm on Wednesday and a total of 2,01,035 beneficiaries were vaccinated on the day.

Worst-hit How India's worst-hit states fared on Wednesday

Maharashtra: 21,21,119 total cases, 51,937 deaths, 20,08,623 recoveries. Kerala: 10,45,009 total cases, 4,136 deaths, 9,87,720 recoveries. Karnataka: 9,49,183 total cases, 12,309 deaths, 9,30,778 recoveries. Andhra Pradesh: 8,89,503 total cases, 7,168 deaths, 8,81,732 recoveries. Tamil Nadu: 8,49,629 total cases, 12,478 deaths, 8,33,089 recoveries. Delhi: 6,38,373 total cases, 10,905 deaths, 6,26,331 recoveries. Uttar Pradesh: 6,03,103 total cases, 8,721 deaths, 5,92,192 recoveries.

Key updates 8.8K new cases in Maharashtra; Kerala reports 4.1K fresh infections

8,807 more people tested positive in Maharashtra, marking a daily positivity rate of 10.9% with 80,861 tests. Maharashtra has reported over 8,000 fresh infections for the first time in over four months. Kerala reported 4,106 new cases, marking a daily positivity rate of 5.8% with 70,568 tests. Madhya Pradesh reported 344 new cases, pushing the tally to 2,60,313, including 3,857 deaths and 2,54,186 recoveries.

Key updates Delhi reports 200 more cases; 566 fresh infections in Punjab