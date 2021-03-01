Last updated on

Last updated on Mar 01, 2021, 03:24 am

India on Sunday reported more than 15,000 fresh coronavirus infections, pushing the nationwide tally to 11.11 million cases. Meanwhile, at least 100 more patients died in the past 24 hours, bringing the death toll to 1,57,213. Kerala and Maharashtra, which are the two worst-hit Indian states, continued to report a high daily positivity rate in coronavirus infections. Here are more updates.

Statistics Health Ministry confirms 1,10,96,731 COVID-19 cases, 1,57,051 deaths

Till Sunday morning, the Health Ministry had reported 1,10,96,731 COVID-19 cases, including 1,57,051 deaths, 1,64,511 active cases, and 1,07,75,169 recoveries. According to data compiled from state and union territories statistics, India reported 1,11,12,076 cases and 1,57,213 deaths till Sunday night. Over 10.78 million have recovered from COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic. 1,43,01,266 people were vaccinated in India till 8 am on Sunday.

Worst-hit How India's worst-hit states fared on Sunday

Maharashtra: 21,55,070 total cases, 52,154 deaths, 20,24,704 recoveries. Kerala: 10,59,403 total cases, 4,197 deaths, 10,05,497 recoveries. Karnataka: 9,51,251 total cases, 12,331 deaths, 9,33,097 recoveries. Andhra Pradesh: 8,89,916 total cases, 7,169 deaths, 8,82,029 recoveries. Tamil Nadu: 8,51,542 total cases, 12,496 deaths, 8,35,024 recoveries. Delhi: 6,39,289 total cases, 10,910 deaths, 6,27,044 recoveries. Uttar Pradesh: 6,03,527 total cases, 8,724 deaths, 5,92,699 recoveries.

Key updates 8.3K new cases in Maharashtra; Kerala reports 3.2K fresh infections

8,293 more people tested positive in Maharashtra, marking a daily positivity rate of 9.8% with 84,794 tests. Sunday marked the fifth consecutive day with over 8,000 fresh infections after over four months. Kerala reported 3,254 new cases, marking a daily positivity rate of 5.2% with 62,769 tests. Madhya Pradesh reported 363 new cases, pushing the tally to 2,61,766, including 3,864 deaths and 2,55,117 recoveries.

Key updates Delhi reports 197 more cases; 595 fresh infections in Punjab