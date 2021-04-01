You will now be able to travel from Delhi to Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, in only 45 minutes as the Delhi-Meerut Expressway was opened to the public today. Nitin Gadkari, the Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways, on Thursday announced the completion of the project saying that the travel time between Delhi and Meerut has been reduced to 45 minutes. Here are more details.

Quote 'Fulfilled our promise of reducing travel time'

"Delhi Meerut Expressway has now been completed & opened to traffic. We have fulfilled our promise of reducing travel time between Delhi - Meerut from 2.5 hours to 45 minutes (sic)," Gadkari wrote on Twitter this morning, alongside a video of the project.

Twitter Post Here is the tweet by Gadkari

Delhi Meerut Expressway has now been completed opened to traffic. We have full filled our promise of reducing travel time between Delhi - Meerut from 2.5 hours to 45 minutes. #PragatiKaHighway pic.twitter.com/OgFyOJ5QLs — Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) April 1, 2021

Details The project was divided into four phases

The section that was opened for the public today comprises the second and fourth phases of the Delhi Meerut Expressway (DME). The first phase - the 14-kilometer-long stretch from Akshardham to UP Gate - and the 22-kilometer-long third phase from Dasna to Hapur are already operational. The second phase links the UP Gate and Dasna while phase four connects Dasna and Meerut.

Details 82-km-long Expressway developed at cost of Rs. 8,346 crore

The Expressway has been developed at the cost of Rs. 8,346 crore. The 14-lane, 82-kilometer-long Expressway comprises 60 kilometer of Expressway and 22 kilometer of National Highway. Reportedly, 24 small and big bridges, 10 flyovers, three railway bridges, 95 underpasses, and several pedestrian bridges have been built on the Expressway. Additionally, more than 4,500 lights and cameras have also been installed.

