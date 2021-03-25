Last updated on Mar 25, 2021, 09:37 am

Maharashtra capital Mumbai added 5,185 coronavirus cases to its tally on Wednesday, the highest-ever single-day spike since the outbreak. This includes all of last year and the mid-September peak. The city's civic body — Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) — urged Mumbaikars to strictly adhere to coronavirus-related precautions. Meanwhile, yesterday India's single-day tally crossed 53,000, the highest since October 23. Here are more details.

Tweet BMC wants Mumbai residents to be vigilant

Informing about the worrying numbers, BMC posted a tweet reading, "High Numbers, High Alert! The number of new cases in the city has crossed the 5,000 mark - highest since the start of the pandemic. (sic)" The residents were urged not to drop their guards. As a precautionary measure, the administration has banned Holi celebrations in public in Mumbai.

Sealed buildings Hundreds of buildings have been sealed in Mumbai

In the 24-hour span, BMC sealed over 60 buildings across Mumbai, reports HT. On Tuesday, 363 buildings were sealed, and it jumped to 432 in merely one day. Notably, the number of containment zones in slums and chawls didn't increase, suggesting that the spike in COVID-19 cases is restricted to apartments. Andheri West houses the most number of sealed buildings, the report added.

Testing Civic officials conducting random antigen tests in crowded places

While restrictions have been announced for other districts in the worst-hit state Maharashtra, Mumbai doesn't have specific curbs. The civic body is conducting random antigen tests at crowded places like markets and shopping malls. Last month, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had warned of another lockdown. "Those who don't want a lockdown will wear a mask," he had said.

Details Pune added over 6,000 new cases to its tally

Like Mumbai, the situation in Pune is also grim. The city reported 6,754 fresh coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, reports IE. Nearly 24,000 tests were conducted. Dr. Subhash Salunkhe, who is advising the Maharashtra government on coronavirus, predicted that these disturbing trends will continue till mid-April unless people change their behavior. "Night curfews and mild restrictions are not really showing any impact," he asserted.

Deaths Across India, more than 200 died for second consecutive day