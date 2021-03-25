Last updated on

Last updated on Mar 25, 2021, 02:38 am

India on Wednesday reported more than 53,000 fresh coronavirus infections, pushing the nationwide tally to 11.78 million cases. Meanwhile, nearly 250 more patients died in the past 24 hours, bringing the death toll to 1,60,745. Maharashtra, which is the worst-hit state in India, continued to report a high daily positivity rate in coronavirus infections. Here are more updates.

Statistics Health Ministry confirms 1,17,34,058 COVID-19 cases, 1,60,441 deaths

Till Wednesday morning, the Health Ministry had reported 1,17,34,058 COVID-19 cases, including 1,60,441 deaths, 3,68,457 active cases, and 1,12,05,160 recoveries. According to data compiled from state/UT statistics, India reported 1,17,87,025 cases and 1,60,745 deaths till Wednesday night. Over 11.23 million have recovered. 5,21,97,380 people were vaccinated in India till 7 pm on Wednesday and a total of 13,54,976 beneficiaries were vaccinated on the day.

Worst-hit How India's worst-hit states fared on Wednesday

Maharashtra: 25,64,881 total cases, 53,684 deaths, 22,62,593 recoveries. Kerala: 11,09,908 total cases, 4,527 deaths, 10,80,803 recoveries. Karnataka: 9,75,955 total cases, 12,461 deaths, 9,46,589 recoveries. Andhra Pradesh: 8,95,121 total cases, 7,197 deaths, 8,84,978 recoveries. Tamil Nadu: 8,43,209 total cases, 12,630 deaths, 8,49,064 recoveries. Delhi: 6,51,227 total cases, 10,973 deaths, 6,35,364 recoveries. Uttar Pradesh: 6,09,443 total cases, 8,769 deaths, 5,96,286 recoveries.

Key updates 31K new cases in Maharashtra; Karnataka reports 2.3K fresh infections

31,855 more people tested positive in Maharashtra with 1,40,844 tests on Wednesday. At 22.6%, the state continued to record a high daily positivity rate. Karnataka reported 2,298 new cases. Gujarat reported 1,790 new cases, pushing the state's tally to 2,92,169, which includes 4,466 deaths and 2,78,880 recoveries. 1,712 new cases took Madhya Pradesh's tally to 2,80,289, which includes 3,919 deaths and 2,66,323 recoveries.

Key updates Delhi reports 1.2K more cases; 2.6K fresh infections in Punjab