As India struggles to contain the rapid surge in COVID-19 cases, the government on Tuesday announced the third phase of vaccination under which all citizens aged above 45 would be eligible for jabs. It also released an updated list of Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) about the optimal period between two doses and process of scheduling appointments. Here are some popular queries and their answers.

Eligibility Who all can get vaccinated in this phase?

Starting April 1, all those above the age of 45 are eligible to be vaccinated. The cut-off date has been set as January 1, 1977, implying that you must be born before this date to be eligible. In the previous phase, citizens aged between 45 and 59 but with comorbidities were being vaccinated. The government has now removed the comorbidities clause.

Interval What should be the time interval between two doses?

The recommended time interval between two doses of the Covishield vaccine has been extended from four-six weeks to four-eight weeks. Within the extended period, protection would be greater if the second dose is taken between six and eight weeks after the first, the government says. Meanwhile, the second dose of COVAXIN can be administered four to six weeks after the first.

Registration How can you register for the second dose?

Newly-eligible beneficiaries can register and book an appointment through the Co-WIN portal or the Aarogya Setu app. Their slots will go live starting April 1. In the fresh phase, new beneficiaries as well as those who have already received their first dose can now choose when to get the second dose. The auto-scheduling feature for Covishield has now been removed.

Other queries Some other FAQs about vaccines