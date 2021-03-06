In a tragic incident, five people lost their lives while more than 25 were injured as two buses, run by the Haryana Roadways, collided in the Aligarh district of Uttar Pradesh on Saturday. One of the buses lost control after a tire burst and collided with the other bus, said officials. The incident took place at around 2:00 pm. Here are more details.

Details CM's Office in Lucknow apprised of situation: Aligarh DM

The two Haryana Roadways buses collided with each other near the Karsua village, which comes under the Lodha Police Station area of the Aligarh district, on Saturday afternoon. Meanwhile, Chandra Bhushan Singh, the District Magistrate of Aligarh, said that those injured in the accident have been hospitalized. He added that they have also apprised the Chief Minister's Office in Lucknow of the situation.

Twitter Post Here are a few visuals from the bus accident

Four dead and 30 injured after two buses collided in Aligarh



"Tyre of a Haryana roadways bus bursted and collided into another bus. Injured have been admitted to hospital for treatment," says Chandra Bhushan Singh, DM Aligarh pic.twitter.com/AQoDzdnd7N — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 6, 2021

Quote Injured have been admitted to hospital: Singh

"Tyre of a Haryana Roadways bus bursted and collided into another bus (sic)," Aligarh DM Singh was quoted as saying by news agency ANI. "Injured have been admitted to hospital for treatment," he added.

Casualties 4 died on spot, 1 succumbed to injuries at hospital

Singh further said that while four people lost their lives on the spot, one person succumbed to the injuries after being admitted to the hospital. "Around 25 to 30 other passengers got injured in the incident. Some of them are severely injured and have been rushed to the Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College," the Aligarh DM told reporters.

CM's order CM directs officials to ensure proper treatment for injured persons