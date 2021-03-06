A day after a three-year-old girl died outside a private hospital in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, the national child rights organization has stepped in to investigate the matter. The UP government has also ordered an inquiry into the incident, disturbing videos of which have been doing the rounds on several social media platforms. Here are more details on this.

Details Child Rights organization seeks report

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has demanded a factual action taken report to be furnished in 24 hours and sought strict action against United Medicity Hospital and its doctors if negligence on their part is proved, ANI reported. The hospital authorities had allegedly left the deceased child's surgical wounds open and unattended as the family could not pay the bills.

Allegations Deceased child was allegedly discharged with open wounds

The parents of the deceased child have alleged that the hospital authorities demanded Rs. 5 lakh from them. However, when they could not pay the amount, the child was discharged without the doctors even stitching up her surgical wounds. The girl had been admitted to the hospital in February and allegedly turned away after two stomach surgeries. The family hails from the Kaushambi district.

Claims Videos of the bereaved family have gone viral

Some videos of the girl and her parents show the father explaining the situation while the child writhes in pain. "After taking all the money, the doctor discharged her saying 'it is beyond me now.' He demanded Rs. 5 lakh. We gave him whatever he asked for. He asked for blood three times, we provided it," he is heard saying in one such clip.

Defense Hospital denies allegations, says only Rs. 6,000 charged

The United Medicity Hospital has, however, denied the parents' claims. Its officials reportedly said the girl had not been in the hospital for at least three days before her death. Pramod Kumar, its Medical Director, told NDTV that the girl had spent up to 15 days there before being referred to a specialized government facility. Her parents were charged only Rs. 6,000, he claimed.

Police statement A post mortem examination is underway, says cop