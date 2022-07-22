Delhi

Trouble over tea: Delhi man attacks family, daughter dies

Written by Priyali Dhingra Jul 22, 2022, 02:31 pm 2 min read

A 45-year-old man in Delhi attacked his family after a dispute over tea, killing his 18-year-old daughter.

A jarring incident in Delhi led to the death of an 18-year-old girl after she was allegedly attacked by her father during a domestic fight. The man attacked his wife and three daughters with a glass shard reportedly after a dispute over milk for his tea. The incident led to the death of one daughter, and his wife and other two daughters were injured.

Incident Husband attacked family with glass shard

On Thursday morning, a 45-year-old man in Delhi's Karwal Nagar got into a dispute with his family and attacked them with a shard of glass. While his 18-year-old daughter succumbed to injuries, his wife (42) and two daughters aged 23 and 21 are still suffering. The eldest daughter is still in the hospital but the other two have been discharged.

Tea Dispute over milk led to domestic violence, says police

As per Delhi Police, the man had asked his wife to make tea in the morning. When he asked his daughters to get milk from the market, his wife objected and asked him to go and buy the milk himself. The husband then allegedly attacked her with a shard of glass from a window, also injuring his daughters when they tried to interfere.

Accused Search underway for the accused

The accused has been identified as Bhimsen. He used to work as an auto driver before the COVID-19 pandemic, but sold vegetables after that with his wife. He quit working after the eldest daughter was chosen for a job at a bank. While the couple had regular fights over Bhimsen's drinking habits, the incident comes as a shocking first for his family.

Quote What did the police say?

The Delhi Police said that Bhimsen fled the spot immediately after the incident. "A case is being registered under the appropriate section of law and teams have been formed to arrest the accused person," DCP (Northeast) Sanjay Sain said.