Delhi: Demolition drive continues in violence-hit Jahangirpuri despite SC order

Apr 20, 2022, 11:59 am

Earlier, nine bulldozers had rolled into Jahangirpuri and started razing structures in an anti-encroachment drive.

The Supreme Court on Wednesday halted the anti-encroachment drive in Delhi's Jahangirpuri while setting the date for the next hearing on Thursday. However, despite the court's order, bulldozers continued the demolition drive in the area. This comes after nine bulldozers rolled into the area and started razing structures as per orders of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-controlled North Delhi Municipal Corporation.

Context Why does this story matter?

In a clear violation of the SC order, amounting to the contempt of court, the NDMC continued the anti-encroachment drive in Jahangirpuri, which remains sensitive in the light of recent communal clashes.

The court had ordered to maintain "status quo" in violence-hit Jahangirpuri.

Communal clashes had broken out in the area on Saturday during a religious procession, injuring nine people, mostly police officers.

Reason Why is the demolition drive still being carried out?

NDMC officials said they had not received the SC order and will proceed appropriately after receiving it. The anti-encroachment drive has come under intense public scrutiny as it followed Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta's letter to the civic body, calling Saturday's violence a "conspiracy." However, the Delhi Police has said that there is no evidence yet to suggest that Saturday's Jahangirpuri violence was pre-planned.

NDMC Mayor terms calls anti-encroachment drive 'routine'

On his part, NDMC Mayor Raja Iqbal Singh said the anti-encroachment drive was a "routine exercise," according to PTI. Incidentally, Gupta's letter to the civic body had urged Singh to identify illegal constructions by "rioters" in Jahangirpuri and demolish them. Meanwhile, the Delhi Police has deployed an "adequate" number of its personnel to supervise the anti-encroachment drive.

Violence What has happened in the case so far?

The police have arrested 25 people in connection with Saturday's violence in Jahangirpuri. Five of the accused have been charged under the stringent National Security Act, allowing for detention without charge for a year. Since Saturday's communal clash—which erupted after a Hanuman Jayanti procession took a route alongside a mosque without obtaining prior permission—the police have been keeping a close watch.

Petition Petition in SC over 'dangerous politics of bulldozers'

Meanwhile, an Islamic organization Jamiat Ulama-I-Hind on Monday petitioned the Supreme Court to prohibit using bulldozers to demolish houses of those suspected of involvement in criminal incidents and violence. It requested the court to ensure no precipitative action is taken against any accused by the government until a court determines it. It asked the SC to issue necessary directions to the Centre and states.