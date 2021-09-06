Delhi: Masked men rob hardware store; shopkeeper injured

A shopkeeper was injured when three unidentified assailants opened fire after barging into his hardware shop in outer Delhi's Narela area and fled with cash and other valuables

A shopkeeper was injured when three unidentified assailants opened fire after barging into his hardware shop in outer Delhi's Narela area and fled with cash and other valuables, police said on Sunday. "The incident took place on Saturday. The bike-borne men with their faces covered first threatened the shopkeeper. When the shopkeeper objected, one of them shot him in the leg," police said.

Quote

Efforts are being made to nab the assailants: Police

"The men had covered their faces with a cloth and helmet while entering the shop and efforts are being made to nab them. The firing led to a ruckus in the area but no one else was injured except the shopkeeper," the police said.

CCTV footage showed three men threatening customers, staff inside shop

The incident caught on CCTV camera showed the three men entering the hardware shop. They were seen allegedly threatening the customers and staff inside the shop. They then started opening the drawers of the shop's counter, police said. The footage showed the three men pointing their pistols at the shopkeeper and demanding money from him, police added.

Background

They also fired outside store, tried to corner some people

According to media reports, one of the accused held the shopkeeper at gunpoint and asked for more cash. When he tried to resist, one of them shot him in his leg, police said. The injured shopkeeper was admitted to a nearby hospital for treatment, a senior police officer said. They also fired outside the store and tried to corner a group of people.

Further details

Multiple police teams are working to arrest the culprits: DCP

"The men then fled with the cash and valuables on their bike," the police officer said. Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer North) Rajiv Ranjan Singh said, "An FIR has been registered under stringent provisions of law and investigation has been taken up. Multiple police teams of the outer north district are working round the clock to bring the culprits to book."