Three killed, one injured as lift crashes at construction site

Three laborers were declared brought dead at the hospital, one of them is undergoing treatment

Three laborers were killed and one was injured after an open lift fell from height at a DDA construction site in Dwarka's Sector-14 on Tuesday, police said. Police received information about the incident around 5 pm. "Three injured men were rushed to the Shree Hospital in Sector-12, Dwarka and one was taken to the Tarak Hospital at Dwarka Mor," a senior police officer said.

"Panna Lal Yadav, 50, was declared brought dead at the Tarak Hospital. Basant, 29, and Mangal Prasad Singh were also declared brought dead at the Shree Hospital," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Santosh Kumar Meena said. "Surender Rai, 48, who suffered injuries during the accident is under treatment at the Shree Hospital," the DCP added.

Prima facie, offenses under Sections 287 (negligent conduct with respect to machinery), 288 (negligent conduct with respect to pulling down or repairing buildings), 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 304A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) have been made out, the police said. A case has been already registered, the police added.

When contacted, a senior DDA official said, "An order has been issued to constitute an inquiry committee to look into the incident. If any lapse is found on anyone's part, appropriate action will be taken." A similar incident was reported in April where four migrant laborers were electrocuted at Anekal bordering Tamil Nadu in Bengaluru while erecting a pandal.

The incident took place at Indlabele in Anekal Taluk where the groundbreaking ceremony of a multi-story residential building was held. The iron structure was being laid beneath a high tension wire when a pole came in touch with the wire resulting in their death.