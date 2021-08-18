Civic body approves construction of puzzle parking in South Delhi

Automated puzzle parking system enables horizontal and vertical movement of parking spots to park and retrieve cars

The South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) has approved the construction of a multilevel puzzle parking lot at Amar Colony in Lajpat Nagar with an aim to solve parking and traffic problems in the area, officials said on Wednesday. According to SDMC officials, the proposal was passed in a standing committee meeting of the civic body. The parking facility will accommodate 81 cars.

Information

Multilevel puzzle parking is adopted where less space is available

Puzzle parking is an automated system that enables horizontal and vertical movement of parking spots, just like a puzzle, to park and retrieve cars. SDMC officials said the multilevel puzzle parking system is adopted at a place where less space is available.

Location

Parking is a major issue in Amar Colony: Official

This automated parking space will be developed in an open space available at a community center of the SDMC in the Amar Colony area of Lajpat Nagar-IV. SDMC senior official said parking is a major issue in Delhi but the situation in Lajpat Nagar's Amar Colony is worse as it's a mix-land use region that has both residential as well as market areas.

The proposed system will accommodate 81 cars: Official

Since it is located near arterial Ring Road, the spillover of vehicles from the market affects traffic movement on this important stretch too. "Like many market areas in south Delhi, vehicles can be seen parked on the roadside in Lajpat Nagar's Amar Colony too. The proposed automated puzzle parking lot at Amar Colony will accommodate 81 cars," said SDMC official privy to the development.

Proposal

Estimated cost of the project is Rs. 14.88 crore

"This will solve the parking problem in the area to a great extent," said the official added. The SDMC officials said this proposal will now be vetted and then tendering process will begin. According to the proposal, the estimated cost of the project will be Rs. 14.88 crore approx. which will also include 10 years of operation and maintenance cost of the facility.