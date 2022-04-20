India

5 accused in Delhi's Jahangirpuri violence charged under NSA

5 accused in Delhi's Jahangirpuri violence charged under NSA

Written by Pratyush Deep Kotoky Apr 20, 2022, 10:31 am 3 min read

Accused who are booked under NSA include the main accused, Ansar, and others Salim, Imam Sheikh or Sonu, Dilshad and Ahir.

Five persons accused in the communal clashes that erupted in Delhi's Jahangirpuri on Saturday have been charged under the stringent National Security Act (NSA). They include the main accused, Ansar, along with Salim, Imam Sheikh or Sonu, Dilshad, and Ahir, NDTV reported. The accused can now be detained for up to a year without any charge.

Context Why does this story matter?

The development came after Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday asked Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana to take strict action against those responsible for the violence.

Notably, Delhi's Jahangirpuri area witnessed communal clashes on Saturday when a Hanuman Jayanti procession was confronted by another group of people in front of a mosque.

Many people, including policemen, were injured in Saturday's violence.

Information Who are the accused?

While Ansar has been identified as the main "conspirator," Sonu was allegedly seen in a video firing shots during the clashes. Salim, Dilshad, and Ahir stand were also allegedly involved in the violence.

Details 24 people arrested till now

Reportedly, 24 persons, including three juveniles, have so far been arrested in connection with the violence. Among the arrested, eight are Hindus, and the rest are Muslims, according to senior police officer Depender Pathak. Asthana said a search is on for all the accused, and action would be taken against any person found guilty "irrespective of their class, creed, community, and religion."

Home Minister 'Home Minister asked Delhi Police not to make any mistake'

A senior official in Union Home Ministry told NDTV that Shah was very categorical and "asked the Delhi Police not to make any mistake while probing the matter." The official was apparently referring to Delhi riots in February 2020, during which Delhi Police received flak over alleged gaps in its investigation. At least 53 people were killed in the infamous 2020 Delhi riots.

Incident How did the violence erupt in Jahangirpuri?

The violence in Jahangirpuri erupted when a Hanuman Jayanti procession with people holding up saffron flags passed by a mosque. Reportedly, the procession was carried out without any permission from authorities. As the loud volume of religious chants clashed with the azaan (Muslim's prayer) in the mosque, an argument broke out between the two groups. The argument later turned violent.

Case Pistols, swords recovered from those arrested: Police

The police registered a case under Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code, which is bailable. Three home-grown pistols and five swords were seized from those arrested, a police official said. "Weapons have been recovered from both groups—the ones who were carrying out the procession and the ones who were opposing it, the official added.