No religious processions in UP without permission: CM Yogi Adityanath

Written by Srishty Choudhury Edited by Ramya Patelkhana Apr 19, 2022, 11:59 pm 2 min read

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath issues new orders ahead of upcoming Eid and Akshaya Tritiya festivals.

Ahead of Eid and Akshaya Tritiya festivals early next month, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath said religious processions will not be allowed in the state without proper permission. He added that before giving such permissions, concerned authorities must take an affidavit to maintain peace and harmony from the organizers. The CM also stated the usage of loudspeakers should not cause any inconvenience to others.

Context Why does this story matter?

The latest orders issued by the Adityanath-led government assume significance after recent incidents of violence during festivals in some states, especially in Uttar Pradesh's neighboring Delhi.

To recall, on Hanuman Jayanti (Saturday), communal clashes erupted in Delhi's Jahangirpuri. Earlier, similar incidents were also reported from Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, Gujarat, and West Bengal during the Ram Navami (April 10) rallies.

Law and order CM Adityanath holds review meeting

The Uttar Pradesh chief minister held a review meeting on the law and order situation in the state on Monday night during which he stated that the UP Police need to be vigilant. He also noted that while everyone has the freedom to follow their own religion and method of worship, they shouldn't cause any kind of inconvenience to others.

Details No permissions for mics at new locations

Adityanath also issued guidelines for the usage of microphones in the state, saying permissions for installing the same at new locations won't be granted. Mandating permissible limits for the existing mics, he said that organizers should ensure sound does not come out of their premises, reported news agency PTI. "Other people should not face any problem," the chief minister emphasized.

No traffic disruptions Religious programs, prayers allowed only at designated places

Adityanath further said that religious programs and prayers can be held only in designated areas and movement on the roads or traffic should not be disrupted. "Permission should be given to only those religious processions, which are traditional. New programs should not be given unnecessary permission," the UP CM was quoted as saying by PTI.

Official order Government cancels leaves of police, administrative personnel till May 4

The Uttar Pradesh government also canceled leaves of all police and administrative personnel until May 4 in view of the upcoming festivals. "Those who are currently on leave must return to the place of posting within the next 24 hours," the chief minister said, according to an official statement. "This arrangement should be ensured by the Chief Minister's Office," Adityanath added.