Politics

SP releases manifesto for UP, promises to make farmers debt-free

Written by Pratyush Deep Kotoky Feb 08, 2022, 06:31 pm 3 min read

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav Tuesday released the party's manifesto for upcoming assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh. The manifesto has been named 'Samajwadi Vachan Patra,' with a tag line 'Satya Vachan, Atoot Vaada' (word of honor, unbroken promise). "With 'Satya Vachan, Atoot Vaada,' we are going to people with this document as a manifesto for 2022," Yadav said in a press conference.

Context Why does the story matter?

The party released its manifesto just two days ahead of the assembly polls in UP.

Notably, SP has emerged as the key challenger to the ruling BJP in the state even though the major opposition parties--Congress and Bahujan Samaj Party--are fighting this election separately.

Assembly elections in UP will be held in seven phases from February 10 to March 7.

Quote Fulfilled all promises made in 2012: Yadav

"I remember that when in 2012 the SP had released its manifesto and then when we formed the government, we held a meeting of all departments related to various promises and fulfilled all those promises, Yadav told media, releasing the manifesto for 2022 polls.

Farmers Yadav pledges to make farmers debt-free by 2025

In its manifesto, SP laid special emphasis on farmers, with Yadav promising to make farmers debt-free by 2025. A 'Krin Mukti' law will be made that would benefit most poor farmers, Yadav said. "MSP for all crops will be given, and sugarcane farmers will get payments in 15 days and will form a corpus for this if required," Yadav added.

Information Farmers will get free power for irrigation: Yadav

Yadav further said all farmers would get free power for irrigation. Interest-free loans, insurance, and pension arrangements will be made for farmers, Yadav added. Notably, the BJP has also promised free power to farmers in its manifesto.

Women Promises made for women

Yadav said there would be 33% reservation for women in government jobs, including the police department. The SP manifesto also promised free education for girls from primary classes till post-graduation. A 'Kanya Vidhya Dhan' scheme will be launched again under which girls clearing their class 12th board exam will get a one-time amount of Rs. 36,000, the manifesto said.

Manifesto SP promises employment, pensions

Yadav further promised an urban employment guarantee act on the lines of the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS). The 'Samajwadi Pension' will be relaunched, under which elderly people, needy women, and families in the below poverty level (BPL)-category will get Rs. 18,000 per person every year, Yadav said. "This will benefit nearly one crore families," he added.

Samajwadi canteen Samajwadi canteens for solving hunger problem

The manifesto also promises Samajwadi canteens and 'Kirana' (grocery) stores where poor laborers, masons, and destitute will get ration and other essentials at concessional rates. The canteens will provide 'Samajwadi Thali' for Rs. 10, it said. "The aim of this scheme is to end the hunger problem in the state," Yadav said. It also promises a helpline number for migrant laborers of the state.

Promises Others promises made by SP

Rs. 1 lakh crore for the upliftment of the rural economy. 300 units of electricity will be provided free of cost to every household. Kisan Bazar to be expanded. Food processing cluster in every Mandal. Will join the villages with modern agriculture. 100% of agricultural land will benefit from irrigation programs. Each BPL family to get two LPG cylinders annually free of cost.

Information Free petrol for two-wheelers, autorickshaw

SP has also promised one liter free petrol every month for two-wheelers. It said auto-rickshaw owners would get 6 liters of petrol and 3 kg CNG free every month if SP voted to power.