COVID-19: India reports 1,247 new cases, one death

Written by Pratyush Deep Kotoky Apr 19, 2022, 01:02 pm 3 min read

India on Tuesday reported a 43% drop in COVID-19 cases from the previous day.

India on Tuesday reported over 1,200 new COVID-19 cases, a decline of over 900 cases from the previous day. The country's active caseload currently stands at 11,860, which accounts for 0.03% of the total cases so far. In the past 24 hours, a total of 1,247 new cases and one COVID-19-related fatality were reported. Meanwhile, India's COVID-19 recovery rate stood at 98.76%.

Context Why does this story matter?

Notably, India on Monday witnessed a sharp rise in cases as Kerala updated its COVID-19 data after a gap of over four days.

Statistics 928 patients discharged in one day

According to data shared by the Union Health Ministry, India reported a total of 4,30,45,527 COVID-19 cases until Tuesday morning, while the cumulative death count reached 5,21,966. With 928 fresh discharges, the number of total recoveries in the country climbed to 4,25,11,701. On the other hand, the daily and weekly positivity rates were recorded at 0.31% and 0.34%, respectively.

States Kerala resumes updating COVID-19 data

Maharashtra—one of the worst-hit states so far—reported 59 new cases and 71 more recoveries. Karnataka added 53 new cases and 44 recoveries, while Tamil Nadu witnessed 27 new cases and 26 discharges. Delhi reported 501 new cases and 290 discharges on Monday. Meanwhile, Kerala resumed sharing data on Monday when it published cumulative data for four days—April 13 to 17—reporting 940 cases.

Trend India's third wave peaked in January

Notably, India witnessed a massive spurt in coronavirus infections in December-end and at the beginning of January—dubbed India's third wave—due to the highly contagious Omicron variant. The third wave peaked on January 21, 2022, when 3.47 lakh single-day cases were recorded. However, this was lower compared to the second wave, when 4.14 lakh single-day infections were recorded at a peak on May 7, 2021.

Vaccination Over 186.6 crore vaccine doses administered

As of Tuesday morning, India has administered over 186.6 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses. Overall, over 84.4 crore people have been fully vaccinated, while more than 99.8 crore people have received one dose. On Tuesday alone, India administered over 3,46,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses till 10:30 am, including over two lakh second doses and nearly 75,000 first doses, according to Co-WIN.

Data 2.43 crore 'precautionary' doses administered

Moreover, India has administered over 2.43 crore "precautionary" doses since January 10. On Tuesday, over 20,000 people in the age group of 18-59 years and over 46,000 people aged over 60 years were given the precautionary dose till 11:30 am.

Recent news Haryana government makes mask mandatory in four districts

The Haryana government on Tuesday made wearing face masks mandatory in four districts: Gurugram, Faridabad, Sonipat, and Jhajjar. These districts are close to New Delhi and come under the National Capital Region (NCR). Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij said the decision was taken in view of rising COVID-19 cases in these districts. On Tuesday, Haryana reported 234 new cases, including 198 in Gurugram alone.