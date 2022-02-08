Politics

BJP releases UP election manifesto. What are its promises?

Written by Sagar Feb 08, 2022, 01:11 pm 2 min read

UP will go to polls starting from Thursday.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday released its manifesto for the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, due to begin this week. The manifesto was released at a program attended by Union Home Minister Amit Shah and UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, among other leaders. UP is set to go to polls starting from Thursday (February 10).

Context Why does this story matter?

The BJP's manifesto comes just two days ahead of the UP elections' first phase.

The saffron party, which had registered a sweeping victory in 2017, is looking to retain power while alliances led by Samajwadi Party and the Congress have set their eyes at a comeback.

Elections will be held in seven phases until March 7 and results will be out on March 10.

Details Job for one member of each family: BJP

In its manifesto, the BJP has promised jobs for at least one member of each family. It also assured free electricity for irrigation to all farmers, free public transport for women aged over 60, and free scooters for women college students. Two free LPG cylinders under the Ujjwala Yojana scheme—one each on Holi and Diwali—will also be given by BJP if voted to power.

Promises 10-year jail for those guilty of 'love jihad'

The BJP committed to double UP's per capita income and attract investments up to Rs. 10 lakh crore. Pension for widows will be nearly doubled to Rs. 1,500 per month, party leaders said. Shah said those found guilty of "'love jihad" would be jailed for 10 years and fined Rs. 1 lakh. The term refers to allegation Muslim men seduce Hindu women for conversion.

Information Sugarcane farmers' dues to be cleared: Shah

As far as sugarcane farmers' issues are concerned, Shah said their long-pending payments will be expedited and interest will be charged from sugar mills in case of delays. Sugarcane farmers in western UP have been urging the government to clear their dues.

Quote '92% of our pledges fulfilled'

Attacking the Opposition Samajwadi Party, Shah said, "A few days ago Akhilesh Yadav waved our 2017 election manifesto and asked what we did...I can say with pride that 92% of our 212 pledges have been fulfilled." "UP was considered a riot-prone state five years ago. Mothers and sisters were not safe, especially in western Uttar Pradesh and Awadh region," he alleged.