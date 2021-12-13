Lifestyle 6 must-visit places in Lucknow

Lucknow is culturally rich and the famous historical places here are proof

Lucknow is a tourism hub with a range of historical sites, scrumptious food and shopping sites on offer. It is believed to have been named after Lord Rama's brother Lakshmana and was once known as Lakshmanapuri. Others believe it was called Lakshamanavati and it changed to Lucknow over time. Here are a few must-visit places if you are in the City of Nawabs.

1 Rumi Darwaza

Source: Wikimedia

The Rumi Darwaza, constructed in 1784, is a magnificent gate that is located imposingly between Bara Imambara and Chota Imambara. It is also popularly called a Turkish gate due to its resemblance with Sublime Porte in Istanbul. You can visit the place any day and anytime without any entry fee. However, the gateway beautifully illuminates during the evening.

2 Bara Imambara

Source: Unsplash

Next up, Bara Imambara was constructed in 1784 by Nawab Asaf-ud-Daula. Bara and Imambara are two Urdu words that mean "big" and "shrine complex," respectively. The bhool bhulaiya here is fun and will keep you on your toes. The Shahi Baoli, once a stairwell of running water, leads to the deep well. Throw in a coin for good luck.

3 Chota Imambara

The Chota Imambara was built in 1838 by the third Nawab of Awadh, Muhammad Ali Shah. The exterior of its walls has intricate Islamic calligraphy on them. It serves as the mausoleum of the Nawab and his mother and the interiors are filled with chandeliers and crystal lamps, supposedly imported from Belgium. This is why it is also known as the "Palace of Lights."

4 Constantia House

Source: Wikimedia

Constantia House is part of the famous educational institute, La Martinière College. Its architectural beauty leaves tourists mesmerized. Its construction began in 1785 under the tutelage of French Army officer Major Claude Martin and it also serves as his mausoleum. The British turned this building into a fortress during the mutiny of 1857. It also houses a host of European burial grounds.

5 Chattar Manzil

Chattar Manzil, also known as Umbrella Palace, was home to Awadhi rulers and their families. At present, the building is being used as a government office but travelers still stop by the historical site due to its beautiful architecture. It is a classic example of Indo- European architecture. During the 1857 mutiny, the building served as a stronghold of the Indian revolutionaries.

6 Aminabad Market

Representative image

The Aminabad Market is a shopper's paradise. You can buy clothes, jewelry, cosmetics, books, footwear, home furnishings, and a lot more at the best prices. It has been functioning since the time of the nawabs. Do not forget to enjoy mouth-watering delicacies at some of the most popular food joints here. You can savor kachoris, kebabs, and kulfi besides a whole lot more.