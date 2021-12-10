Lifestyle 8 foods that will keep your lungs healthy

Lungs supply oxygen to your heart as well as other parts of the body

If you live in a metropolitan city, then you know that a big city takes a toll on your health. Indian capital Delhi has been facing the perennial problem of pollution for years now. Bad air has been responsible for deaths worldwide. Besides, the COVID-19 pandemic has taught us the importance of lung health. Here are some foods that can help improve lung health.

Mistreating the lungs by consuming harmful substances such as tobacco or smoking can heighten the risk of lung cancer. Other than keeping a check on your area's pollution levels via the AQI index and taking mandatory precautions, you will also need to make some dietary changes to prevent lung issues. Certain specific nutrients can keep your lungs healthy. Here's more.

1 & 2 Pumpkin and tomato

The flesh of pumpkin includes several compounds like carotenoids and lutein that promote lung health and possess high anti-oxidant and anti-inflammatory properties. Other than that, tomatoes are among the excellent sources of lycopene, a carotenoid antioxidant compound that is linked with the wellness of the lungs. A study conducted on asthmatic people showed improved lung health after the consumption of a tomato-rich diet.

3 & 4 Olive oil and green tea

The presence of alpha-tocopherol, the Vitamin E in olive oil, enhances the functioning of the lungs and can also help reduce the risk of asthma. Packed with antioxidants, green tea aids in the removal of fluids from our lungs and also offers protection from several cancers. It also reduces the risk of pulmonary fibrosis, a lung disease that happens when lung tissue becomes damaged.

5 & 6 Garlic and blueberries

Garlic has allicin, a significant compound that can combat respiratory infections that block our lungs. It is great for improving asthmatic symptoms and reducing the risk of lung cancer. In a study, consumption of blueberry was linked to the slowest rate of decline in lung functioning and two weekly servings of blueberries slowed the decline in lung function by approximately 38% in several people.

7 & 8 Turmeric and apples

Life is always healthier with turmeric. Its anti-inflammatory properties and the presence of a compound, curcumin, make turmeric excellent for cleansing the lungs and can protect from various respiratory problems. Apples are another great food for the lungs. Studies show that the consumption of apples is associated with a comparatively slower decline in lung function in people who earlier used to smoke.