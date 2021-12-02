Lifestyle Hate pumpkin? 5 recipes that will change your mind

Pumpkins are a good source of Vitamin A

Pumpkin is widely used for cooking in Indian kitchens. This big round squash is ultra nutritious and provides a range of health benefits. Pumpkin contains beta-carotene, Vitamin A, which is good for the eyes, bones and immune system. Dried pumpkin seeds are also rich in antioxidants. Here are a few ways you can add pumpkin to your diet.

#1 Pumpkin soup is high in potassium, helps reduce hypertension

Pumpkin soup can be very fulfilling during winters. All you need to do is fry a tablespoon each of onion, garlic, ginger in a little bit of oil, add freshly chopped pumpkin and then some vegetable stock. Cook thoroughly and blend the mixture. This pumpkin soup is high in potassium. It will reduce hypertension and increase energy besides improving your skin.

#2 'Kaddu ki sabzi' is a winner any day

Pumpkin, which is called Kaddu in India, can simply be cooked with spices too. You would require ginger-garlic paste, chillies, cumin, turmeric powder and chopped pumpkins. Pour some oil in the pan and fry the spices. Now cook the pumpkin with all the ingredients and add some water. You can enjoy this Pumpkin recipe with either bread, rice or chapatis.

#3 Pumpkin smoothie will give you strong and healthy bones

You can also opt for easy-to-prepare pumpkin smoothie. You need pumpkin puree, yogurt, milk, oats and honey (for sweetness) and cinnamon powder. Blend all the ingredients and your super smoothie is ready. You can have it for breakfast or carry it as a mid-meal snack to work. This pumpkin spice smoothie is packed with calcium and is great for strengthening bones.

#4 Baked pumpkin is healthy and filling

Baked pumpkin is filling and delicious. To make this recipe, all you need is to do is flavor the whole pumpkin with salt and pepper. Insert garlic into the pumpkin by making small cuts, fresh thyme, coriander seeds, red wine vinegar, and chillies. Drizzle some olive oil and rub everything evenly. Put the pumpkin inside your oven (preheated at 200 degrees) for 30 minutes.

#5 Pumpkin halwa will satiate your sweet cravings

For those who love sweets, pumpkin halwa is another delicious preparation. Peel and grate the pumpkin and keep aside. You can also pressure cook it and scoop the flesh. Roast cashew in ghee until golden brown and set aside. Then roast the pumpkin, add milk and cardamom powder. Add sugar after all milk is absorbed. Stir till it thickens and add the roasted cashews.

More Pumpkin seeds are a powerhouse of nutrients

Pumpkin seeds also possess nutritional value. They are rich in potassium, zinc, magnesium, iron, plant compounds and antioxidants. A superfood, you can add these to oatmeal, cereals, or your favorite home-made sweet. Additionally, roast them and snack on them. They also greatly aid in treatment of polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS). Pumpkin seeds make you feel full for longer, thus reducing hunger pangs.