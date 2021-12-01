Lifestyle 5 lip-smacking soybean dishes for a protein boost

There are several dishes that will make you fall in love with soybean

With veganism on the rise, soybean has become one of the most common staples used as an alternative to proteins and has found a prominent place in the vegetarian diet. Soybeans are filled with proteins and contain antioxidants and phytonutrients, offering a range of health benefits. Here are five easy dishes that will help you incorporate soybean into your diet.

#1 Soybean Pancakes

Pancakes are ideal for breakfast. Adding soybeans for a protein-rich healthy breakfast is easy and beneficial. Pancakes can be either sweet or salty, and you can make them with soybeans and grains. You can add other vegetables and some dry fruits as well. Some healthy soybean pancake recipes you can try for breakfast include soy-milk pancakes, soy-veggie-pancakes, and soy-oat-pancakes.

#2 Soybean Curry

Soybean curry in Punjabi style is irresistible. You may include lots of veggies, onions, and garlic to make a healthy soybean curry. You can also add some Indian spices such as bay leaves, cardamom, and cumin to give it a unique flavor. Add some curd to the curry to make it rich and creamy. Lastly, add dried fenugreek leaves for a great aroma.

#3 Soybean Pulao

Pulao with soybeans is one of the easiest recipes to try at home. To make soy pulao, you need to soak soy chunks and once they are spongy, fry them with other veggies in ghee or oil with spices like cumin, bay leaf, and cinnamon. Add rice and water, and pressure cook. This recipe is light, tasty, and will keep you full for longer.

#4 Soy Manchurian

Manchurian is a popular Chinese dish. Indians have given their own spin to most Chinese dishes and Manchurian is no exception. Soy Manchurian is one such dish. To make soy Manchurian, just replace the veggie balls with some soy chunks and use the rest of the ingredients normally. You can also use minced soy to prepare Manchurian balls. It's healthy and rich in protein.

#5 Soybean Chaat

Chaat is where you can go crazy and add just about anything that your palate loves. To prepare soybean chaat, boil the soybeans and stir fry with some spices, onion, garlic, and ginger. Now add this to a mixture of sprouts and veggies of your choice. Sprinkle some chaat masala and squeeze some lemon on top for that tangy taste.