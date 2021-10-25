Want to save on time? Follow these effective tips

Written by Varnika Sharma Twitter Published on Oct 25, 2021, 02:51 pm

Time is limited and your goals are indefinite. With wise decisions, you can actually save a lot of minutes

Did you know we waste half of our time just rambling about how time flies so fast? Well, time is limited and your goals are infinite. But with wise decisions, you can actually save a lot of minutes. Believe it or not, there are ample ways to go about it. Now before you see your clock ticking, read on to invest your time mindfully.

Time management

Set your goals, divide your work, and set deadlines

The first step toward this is to finish your tasks in a well-organized manner. And to achieve this, you have to first set your goals. Do this by dividing your work and setting deadlines for each of them. Keep a time tracker to check your progress and have quick breaks. Write these down somewhere, in a diary/journal, where you will come back for reference.

Multitasking

Food for thought: Multitasking is not always a bad idea

Multitasking is not always a bad idea. Jotting down your notes while listening to a podcast is similar to eating snacks while watching a movie. Similarly, there are several places where multitasking can help you reserve a lot of time for other tasks. However, refrain from multitasking always as it might reduce your efficiency or you may end up with poor quality work.

Planning

Planning your day in advance is the best option

Planning your day is the best option. In order to quickly wrap up your work, you need to know what you have to do in advance. If you are planning your whole day, you will definitely be able to master your tasks. This will also benefit you in saving some time to relax. Now, without wasting a single minute, prepare a to-do list quickly.

Attitude

Prioritize your tasks and learn to say 'No'

Sometimes, we end up wasting a lot of time doing someone else's work just because we find it too rude to say "No." However, it is crucial to hold back this attitude and prioritize what work is more important to you. Remember, saving time is the same as saving money. You just have to be well-organized and wise enough to ace the day.