Make these vegetarian dishes to mark World Vegetarian Day 2021

World Vegetarian Day gets celebrated globally on this day

Since 1977, World Vegetarian Day gets celebrated globally on October 1. On this occasion, many people host parties at their homes where they serve only vegetarian dishes for their guests. In some meets, people also discuss the benefits of vegetables and create awareness about the day. Today, to celebrate World Vegetarian Day, we bring you some special vegetarian dishes from across the country.

Day was established to promote life-enhancing possibilities of vegetarianism

"World Vegetarian Day (WVD) was established as an annual celebration to promote the joy, compassion, and life-enhancing possibilities of vegetarianism. The day was originated by the North American Vegetarian Society in 1977 and endorsed by the International Vegetarian Union in 1978," according to WVD's website.

All the way from J&K: 'Lyader Tschaman', 'Kashmiri Baingan'

We will start from the northernmost part of India, Jammu and Kashmir. Lyader Tschaman is a gravy-based vegetarian dish that has a juicy texture and tastes delicious with roti. Paneer or cottage cheese and spices are its predominant ingredients and the dish is mouth-watering when served hot. Kashmiri Baingan is another yummy food dish made of brinjals dipped in yogurt-based gravy.

South Indian states offer a number of tasty vegetarian dishes

South Indian food mainly contains rice and curries. God's own country, Kerala, has several healthy food recipes that will make your taste buds go crazy. Avial is a curry made of potatoes, drumsticks, beans, and carrots using coconut oil and mustard seeds. Try this with Kerala red rice. Karnataka's favorite Sorekai Majjige Huli contains yogurt, bottle gourd, and coconut. And, it is lip-smacking!

Vegetarian dishes from the seven sisters of India

The seven sisters, or North Eastern states of India, have some indigenous vegetarian dishes that you might not see in other regions. Gundruk and sinki are two favorite soups for the Sikkimese. While gundruk is prepared with leafy vegetables, sinki mainly has radish. Need a vegetarian salad? Enter Manipur's Singju! This healthy and delicious salad has beans, banana flowers, lotus stems, and unripe papaya.

Try some other unique vegetarian dishes of India

Shevga Handi from Maharashtra is a spicy dish made using drumsticks. Have you heard of a vegetable dish prepared from bamboo shoots? Karil ki sabji comes straight from Jharkhand. It is prepared by using bamboo shoots, soaked dal, asafoetida (hing), jeera or cumin powder, red chilli powder, and salt. Rugra, a rare mushroom of the state, also is a signature dish of Jharkhand.