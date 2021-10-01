International Coffee Day 2021: Let's celebrate our favorite hot beverage

Written by Samanth Lanka Mail Last updated on Oct 01, 2021, 05:33 pm

International Coffee Day was first celebrated in 2015

Started in Milan in 2015, International Coffee Day is celebrated every year to enhance a "fair coffee trade" across the world. International Coffee Organization dedicates this day to coffee farmers. Coffee plantations, done in hill stations, involve a lot of risks as they need loads of water but are far off from a proper water source. Today, we celebrate our favorite hot beverage.

Varieties

First, know the different varieties of coffee

Coffee brands use multiple varieties of coffee beans. While some use Arabica coffee, extracted from Tanzanian Peaberry coffee beans, some go for Brazilian and Ethiopian varieties. Arabica coffee beans are said to be the best in the world and are found in Mt. Meru and Mt. Kilimanjaro. Blue Mountains, Jamaica, also produce a unique variety of coffee beans that are the costliest among all.

Coffee plantations

These places in India are famous for their coffee plantations

The hill stations in the Western Ghats are famous for indigenous coffee plantations. Karnataka's Chikmagalur and Coorg are known for Arabica and Robusta varieties. Baba Budan, a revered Sufi saint from the state, had smuggled and planted seven coffee beans from Yemen. Today, the place is called Baba Budangiri. Apart from these, Wayanad, Kerala, and Araku, Andhra Pradesh, are also popular for coffee plantations.

Benefits

Why is coffee such a favorite among people?

There is a reason why coffee is such a favorite. Apart from its infectious aroma, the beverage gives an instant kick to start the day. This happens because of the caffeine present in the coffee. It erodes your sleep and reduces fatigue. Also, caffeine is a natural fat burner for your body. Brewed coffee also contains vitamins B2, B3, B5, magnesium, and potassium.

Uses

Alternative uses of coffee other than as a beverage

-Besides serving as a beverage, coffee is also used in making brownies and cakes. -It is also widely used in making cosmetic products, as it can clean the pores on your skin. -The pleasant aroma of the coffee beans can also prevent the bad smell in unused jars or drawers. -It also acts as a stain remover for your dishes and wooden furniture.