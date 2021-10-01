International Coffee Day 2021: Let's celebrate our favorite hot beverage
Started in Milan in 2015, International Coffee Day is celebrated every year to enhance a "fair coffee trade" across the world. International Coffee Organization dedicates this day to coffee farmers. Coffee plantations, done in hill stations, involve a lot of risks as they need loads of water but are far off from a proper water source. Today, we celebrate our favorite hot beverage.
First, know the different varieties of coffee
Coffee brands use multiple varieties of coffee beans. While some use Arabica coffee, extracted from Tanzanian Peaberry coffee beans, some go for Brazilian and Ethiopian varieties. Arabica coffee beans are said to be the best in the world and are found in Mt. Meru and Mt. Kilimanjaro. Blue Mountains, Jamaica, also produce a unique variety of coffee beans that are the costliest among all.
These places in India are famous for their coffee plantations
The hill stations in the Western Ghats are famous for indigenous coffee plantations. Karnataka's Chikmagalur and Coorg are known for Arabica and Robusta varieties. Baba Budan, a revered Sufi saint from the state, had smuggled and planted seven coffee beans from Yemen. Today, the place is called Baba Budangiri. Apart from these, Wayanad, Kerala, and Araku, Andhra Pradesh, are also popular for coffee plantations.
Why is coffee such a favorite among people?
There is a reason why coffee is such a favorite. Apart from its infectious aroma, the beverage gives an instant kick to start the day. This happens because of the caffeine present in the coffee. It erodes your sleep and reduces fatigue. Also, caffeine is a natural fat burner for your body. Brewed coffee also contains vitamins B2, B3, B5, magnesium, and potassium.
Alternative uses of coffee other than as a beverage
-Besides serving as a beverage, coffee is also used in making brownies and cakes. -It is also widely used in making cosmetic products, as it can clean the pores on your skin. -The pleasant aroma of the coffee beans can also prevent the bad smell in unused jars or drawers. -It also acts as a stain remover for your dishes and wooden furniture.