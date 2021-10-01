Tips to make your wooden furniture look new again

Written by Samanth Lanka Mail Last updated on Oct 01, 2021, 03:23 pm

Know home remedies to retain the new look for your wooden furniture

When we see spotless, shiny wooden furniture in a museum, we remain amazed as to how they could maintain these antique pieces for years together? Wooden furniture needs more cleaning and demands thorough upkeep. So, if you want your wooden furniture to look new for a long time like in the museums, we have listed some tips for you that can be easily followed.

Tips #1

How to remove dust and sticky marks from the furniture

Firstly, use a feather duster to remove dust particles. Then, with a soft cloth, clean every corner of the furniture. Some sofa chairs have designs at the corners, so, thorough cleaning is necessary. If you find any sticky marks on the furniture, soak a cloth in soap water and gently rub on the patches. You can use cleaning liquids based on the wood type.

Tips #2

Avoid damage and mishandling of the furniture

Remember that though trees can withstand harsh environmental conditions, the wood extracted from them cannot withstand sunlight. Wooden furniture, when continuously exposed to sunlight, can develop cracks and marks. Also, if you are using a wooden table, never place hot or cold items directly on it. It forms rings and the wood might lose its attractiveness. Keep furniture protected from rain, sunlight, and snow.

Tips #3

These home remedies ensure your wooden furniture retains shine

Shiny wooden furniture adds beauty to your room. And, who doesn't love that? To ensure a long-lasting sheen, mix one cup of olive oil and 1/4 cup of white vinegar. Soak a soft cloth in this solution and gently buff it into the furniture. Commercial lemon oil also works well. However, take help from a professional in case the shape of your furniture distorts.

Tips #4

Got tough marks on the wood? Try these tips

Even if you spend a long time cleaning, there would be certain stubborn marks on your furniture accumulated over time. In that case, make a paste of baking soda and water. Rub it gently on the marks using a soft cloth. You can also use cold tea to polish wood. Wood polishers available in the market also help in keeping your furniture clean and shiny.