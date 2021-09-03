#HealthBytes: Why fenugreek seeds are good for your health

Sep 03, 2021

Why you should include fenugreek seeds in your diet

Fenugreek has been a part of Indian medicine for centuries and is considered a wonder herb with many health benefits. It is also used in cooking and has recently found its way to the beauty and skincare industries as well. Here, we focus on how the seeds of fenugreek are good for the health and why you should include them in your diet.

Lactation

Fenugreek seeds are excellent for lactating mothers

Several studies prove that the phytoestrogens present in fenugreek seeds may help increase breastmilk production in new mothers. In 2018, a study compared 25 lactating mothers who took a mix of fenugreek, ginger, and turmeric with 25 mothers who took a placebo. It was concluded that those who consumed the fenugreek mix showed a 103% increase during the fourth week.

Weight loss

Drinking fenugreek water aids in weight loss

Galactomannan, a compound found in fenugreek, has been found to aid individuals in weight loss. Soak fenugreek seeds in water and consume the seeds, along with the water, on an empty stomach to boost your metabolism. Not only does it help in losing weight, but fenugreek seeds are also loaded with fibers and this will leave you with a fuller stomach for long hours.

Diabetes

Helps in controlling the blood sugar levels

Fenugreek seeds contain fibers that slow down digestion and the body's absorption of sugar. Several studies conducted on these seeds have linked their ability to lower blood sugar in patients who have diabetes. Another study had also concluded that consuming 10 grams of fenugreek seeds that are soaked in hot water every day may help control type 2 diabetes.

Digestion

Fenugreek seeds are great for those with digestion problems

Daily consumption of fenugreek seeds can reduce acidity and other problems associated with digestion. For acidity issues, make a paste from one tablespoon of fenugreek seeds and add a small piece of grated ginger. Have this paste before every meal to ease acidity symptoms. You can also sip on fenugreek water throughout the day to relieve bloating and improve bowel movements.