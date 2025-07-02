Who's Cindy Rodriguez Singh, on FBI's list for killing son
What's the story
The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has placed Cindy Rodriguez-Singh on its Ten Most Wanted Fugitives list. The 39-year-old woman is wanted for the alleged murder of her six-year-old son, Noel Rodriguez-Alvarez. The FBI has increased the reward for information leading to her arrest and conviction from $25,000 to $250,000. This is one of the highest rewards currently offered for a fugitive.
Case details
Noel was last seen in October 2022, around the time Rodriguez-Singh gave birth to twins. In March 2023, Texas authorities conducted a welfare check on Noel after receiving reports of neglect. Rodriguez-Singh told police that Noel had been living with his biological father in Mexico since November 2022. However, two days later, she fled the US with her husband, Arshdeep Singh and their six other children—without Noel.
Abuse allegations
Reports state Noel suffered from chronic lung disease and needed oxygen to breathe. However, he allegedly faced severe abuse at the hands of Rodriguez-Singh. She reportedly believed her son was "evil, possessed or [had] a demon in him." Witnesses said she deprived him of food and water and even struck him for trying to drink water.
Evidence disposal
Rodriguez-Singh also gave conflicting accounts of Noel's whereabouts, even claiming she had "sold" him. However, this claim was debunked by authorities. Disturbingly, the day before their departure from the US, Arshdeep was seen disposing of a carpet in a dumpster near their home. A police dog trained to detect human remains alerted authorities to both the carpet and a new patio at their residence.
Legal proceedings
On October 31, 2023, Rodriguez-Singh was charged with capital murder in Texas. A federal arrest warrant was issued shortly after for her unlawful flight to avoid prosecution. The FBI's Dallas Field Office has described Rodriguez-Singh as between 5'1" and 5'3" tall and weighing between 54 and 63kg. She has brown eyes, brown hair, and multiple tattoos on her back and legs, and arms.