Who's Cindy Rodriguez Singh, on FBI's list for killing son

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has placed Cindy Rodriguez-Singh on its Ten Most Wanted Fugitives list. The 39-year-old woman is wanted for the alleged murder of her six-year-old son, Noel Rodriguez-Alvarez. The FBI has increased the reward for information leading to her arrest and conviction from $25,000 to $250,000. This is one of the highest rewards currently offered for a fugitive.

Case details Rodriguez-Singh fled the US after cops opened probe Noel was last seen in October 2022, around the time Rodriguez-Singh gave birth to twins. In March 2023, Texas authorities conducted a welfare check on Noel after receiving reports of neglect. Rodriguez-Singh told police that Noel had been living with his biological father in Mexico since November 2022. However, two days later, she fled the US with her husband, Arshdeep Singh and their six other children—without Noel.

Abuse allegations Alleged abuse against Noel Reports state Noel suffered from chronic lung disease and needed oxygen to breathe. However, he allegedly faced severe abuse at the hands of Rodriguez-Singh. She reportedly believed her son was "evil, possessed or [had] a demon in him." Witnesses said she deprived him of food and water and even struck him for trying to drink water.

Evidence disposal Disposing of a carpet in a dumpster Rodriguez-Singh also gave conflicting accounts of Noel's whereabouts, even claiming she had "sold" him. However, this claim was debunked by authorities. Disturbingly, the day before their departure from the US, Arshdeep was seen disposing of a carpet in a dumpster near their home. A police dog trained to detect human remains alerted authorities to both the carpet and a new patio at their residence.