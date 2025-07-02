Taskin Ahmed claims his 6th four-wicket haul in ODIs: Stats
What's the story
Bangladesh pacer Taskin Ahmed was the pick of the bowlers for his side against Sri Lanka in the 1st ODI at R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo. Taskin's efforts helped Bangladesh bowl the Lankans out for 244 in 49.2 overs. Besides Taskin, Tanzim Hasan Sakib claimed a three-fer. Notably, Taskin recorded his 6th four-wicket haul in ODIs with 4/47 from his 10 overs. Here's more.
Bowling
Four wickets for pacer Taskin
Sri Lanka lost both their openers early on and Taskin got the 2nd wicket in the form of Nishan Madushka. Madushka chopped a length ball on to his stumps with little foot movement. In his next over, Taskin dismissed Kamindu Mendis (0) after deriving some extra bounce. In the latter part of the innings, Taskin got key wickets of Wanindu Hasaranga and Maheesh Theekshana.
Wickets
3rd four-fer versus the Lankans
Taskin bowled 2 maiden overs in his spell of 4/47. He has raced to 115 wickets at 29.41 in ODIs. As mentioned, he picked his 6th four-fer (5w: 2). As per ESPNcricinfo, Taskin owns 26 wickets versus Sri Lanka from 14 matches at 26.46. This was his 3rd four-fer versus the Lankans. Meanwhile, Taskin now has 35 away ODI wickets (home of opposition).