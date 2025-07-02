Taskin Ahmed claims his 6th four-wicket haul in ODIs: Stats

Bowling

Four wickets for pacer Taskin

Sri Lanka lost both their openers early on and Taskin got the 2nd wicket in the form of Nishan Madushka. Madushka chopped a length ball on to his stumps with little foot movement. In his next over, Taskin dismissed Kamindu Mendis (0) after deriving some extra bounce. In the latter part of the innings, Taskin got key wickets of Wanindu Hasaranga and Maheesh Theekshana.