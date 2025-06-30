Keshav Maharaj slams fifty in debut Test as captain
What's the story
Keshav Maharaj played a captain's knock for South Africa against Zimbabwe in the 1st Test at the Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo. He slammed a fine half-century on Day 3, extending the Proteas' second-innings lead. He added a 92-run stand with Corbin Bosch, taking SA past 350. The Proteas were bowled out for 369, giving Zimbabwe a 537-run target. Here are the key stats.
Knock
Maharaj leads from the front
South Africa, who gained a substanital first-innings lead, were 49/1 at stumps on Day 2. They were powered by Wiaan Mulder's 147 the following day. However, the Proteas were down to 259/7. Maharaj and Bosch joined forces thereafter, having added a 92-run partnership. The former slammed a 70-ball 51 (4 fours and 1 six) before falling to Wellington Masakadza in the 80th over.
Stats
A look at his Test stats
As mentioned, Maharaj hammered a half-century in his first-ever Test match as captain. Overall, it was his sixth half-century in the format. In 59 Tests, the star left-arm spinner has raced to 1,292 runs at an average of 15.38. Earlier in the ongoing Test, Maharaj completed 200 wickets in Test cricket. His tally includes 11 fifers and a haul of 10 wickets.