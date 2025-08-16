India welcomes Trump-Putin summit, calls leadership 'highly commendable'

India has welcomed the recent summit between United States President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska. "India welcomes the Summit meeting in Alaska between US President Donald Trump and President Vladimir Putin of Russia. Their leadership in the pursuit of peace is highly commendable," the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement.

Summit outcome Alaska summit The Alaska summit was a face-to-face meeting between Trump and Putin. Despite being "very productive," the talks did not yield any major breakthrough for Ukraine. Trump said they made "very productive" progress but reached no final agreement. He noted that there were many points of agreement, but a couple of significant ones remained unresolved.

Peace prospects Trump hints at peace deal for Ukraine After the summit, Trump hinted that he would ask Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to agree to a peace deal. He stressed Ukraine's need to seek peace and rated his talks with Putin as a "10 out of 10," despite some minor differences. The MEA's reaction comes after Trump indicated he might not impose further secondary tariffs on countries buying Russian crude oil, including India.